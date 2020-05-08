8 pieces of home gym equipment you should always clean

Photo credit: Supreeya Chantalao / EyeEm - Getty Images

How often do you clean your gym equipment and gym wear? Whether you enjoy taking part in virtual exercise classes or prefer heading outside for a refreshing run, working out usually means working up a sweat. But according to research conducted by Showerstoyou.co.uk, 59 per cent of people don’t think they need to clean workout equipment at home.

With more of us taking part in at-home exercises due to closed gyms, cleaning our mats, weights and clothing is vital to remove a build-up of bacteria, dirt and sweat. And cleaning the surfaces we're working out on – whether it's the bedroom carpet or hardwood flooring in the living room – is equally important too.

Not sure which items you should be cleaning regularly? The team at End of Tenancy Cleaning London have provided some tips on how to get your home exercise equipment looking as good as new.

1. Exercise and yoga mats

With more of us taking part in at-home yoga classes during lockdown, it's important we give our yoga mats a deep clean. Depending on how much you use yours, the experts recommend cleaning your yoga mat once a week.

If you can't get your hands on a cleaning spray, you can easily make your own all-natural cleaner using kitchen ingredients. 'Fill a spraying bottle with clean water, add two drops of tea tree oil and some white vinegar. This recipe contains antibacterial and anti-fungal oils, so it is certain to clean effectively,' they explain.

2. Free weights

Weights can get very dirty, very quickly. It's advised that you clean your free weights after every use, as these can become a hotbed for germs. These can be simply cleaned using regular anti-bacterial wipes, or, for a more eco-friendly alternative, dip a cloth into washing-up liquid and wipe the weights down well.

3. Gym clothing

Depending on how long you are exercising for, your gym wear should be washed after every workout in the washing machine. If you feel that your clothes still don't feel as fresh as they once were, a clever cleaning tip is to add baking soda to your laundry. The team explain: 'Including one cup of baking soda can deodorise your clothes and naturally softens them.'

It's also advised to avoid using fabric conditioner as this locks in smells, blocking sweat and odours from washing out.

4. Free weight alternatives

With gyms closed, many Brits are opting for household items to help with their workouts. From tinned cans as a replacement for dumbbells or lifting heavy books, these can all work effectively — but ensure you clean them properly before placing them back in cupboards and on shelves.

'To do this, use the same solution as free weights – mix washing up liquid with water on a clean cloth and wipe the can down to remove any dirt.'

5. Carpets and flooring

Once you've finished your home workout, always give hard floors a mop afterwards. If you're exercising on carpet, vacuum up the hair, dirt and dust once you have finished. Not only will this leave the space clean for other household members, but it will also reduce the spread of bacteria.

The experts add: 'Additionally, carpet shampoos will do a good job by providing a deep clean and leaving a protective shield that defends your carpet for longer. This does not need to be done as frequently and can be left for several months.'

6. Boxing gloves

With social distancing in place for the foreseeable, many exercise classes, such as boxing, have been offered as virtual classes instead. If you've also been enjoying classes from the comfort of your home, it's important you give your gloves a good clean afterwards.

'Boxing gloves can hold onto odours and become very unpleasant. Wipe your boxing gloves down with a clean cloth to remove extra moisture and prevent bacterial growth,' they advise.

Looking to freshen up the inside of your gloves? You can purchase specific boxing glove deodorisers which assist in absorbing smell, leaving your gloves smelling fresh. Alternatively, get your hands on air purifying bags; these are placed into the glove and help to eliminate odours.

7. Bicycles

Whether you have a static at-home exercise bike or an outdoor bicycle, it's important to give your bike a clean after each use,

To effectively clean your handlebars, take an old toothbrush, pour a squirt of washing-up liquid onto the bristles and give it a good scrub. This will help to remove dirt and bacteria. Likewise, you can also clean your seat and wheels using hot soapy water and a brush, too.

8. Running shoes



When did you last clean your trainers? It's not often we remember to give our running shoes a wipe-down but it picks up a lot of dirt.

Instead of putting them in the washing machine (this can lead to damaged fabrics), wipe away mud with an old toothbrush and soap. The same goes for your laces — warm water and a dash of washing-up liquid can work wonders. Place them outside in the sun to dry.

