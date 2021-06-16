This 8-Piece Towel Set Has 33,000+ Ratings, and It's $25 on Amazon

Utopia Towels Towel Set, 2 Bath Towels

At the end of a summer day, how do you like to wind down? Whether you have spent time working, exercising, lounging by the pool, digging into a great read at the beach, or all of the above, it's safe to say one of the most luxurious feelings is the moment when you step out of the shower, skin sun-kissed and clean, and wrap up in a luxurious towel.

The ones in this towel set by Utopia, which has more than 33,000 ratings, are hailed as some of the best for softness and comfort by Amazon shoppers. "You will LOVE the quality of these towels," notes one reviewer. "They hold up to years worth of washing (two years and counting) and they feel different than your average towel. This is the only brand I'll be purchasing from now on!" Testimonials like these have helped Utopia's towels become a best-selling bath towel set on Amazon.

To buy: $25 (was $35), amazon.com.

Each Utopia towel is crafted from 100 percent ring-spun cotton. This feature allows them to stay fluffy and soft after each post-shower use and trip through the laundry. Plus, the cotton keeps towels breathable against your skin-a key feature in any season. Each set comes with eight pieces: two bath towels, two hand towels, and four washcloths.

If you shop now, you can stock up on Utopia towel sets for every bathroom in your home at a discount-sale prices go as high as 29 percent off for the gray set pictured above, which means it's only $25 right now, or just over $3 per towel. Prices vary depending on which of the 12 colors you choose, but all remain affordable.

When your towels arrive, Utopia suggests washing them before your first use with half of the amount of detergent you'd regularly use. Once washed, pop your towels into the dryer on a high heat setting. Then enjoy them!

To buy: $27 (was $30), amazon.com.

To buy: $31 (was $38), amazon.com.