8 people test positive in COVID-19 outbreak at mink farm in B.C.'s Fraser Valley

The Fraser Health Authority in British Columbia says eight people have tested positive for COVID-19 in an outbreak at a mink farm in the region east of Vancouver.

The health authority said in a written statement Sunday that all farm operators and staff who tested positive are isolating, as are their close contacts.

Employees are undergoing screening and contact management is ongoing.

Animals at the farm are also being tested.

"Under the B.C. Animal Health Act, the mink farm has been ordered to restrict the transport of animals, products and goods from the farm," said the statement.

According to the statement, Fraser Health and WorkSafeBC have inspected the site and are working with them on their COVID-19 mitigation strategies.

WorkSafeBC is also reaching out to other mink farms in B.C. to discuss their COVID-19 safety plans and their measures to prevent transmission.

Fraser Health says it is also working with the Agriculture Ministry, the Health Ministry and the B.C. Centre for Disease Control to address the outbreak.