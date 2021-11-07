8 People Dead, Dozens Injured at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival

Travis Scott performs during the Astroworld Festival at NRG Stadium on November 9, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

Eight people died and dozens were injured at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival in Houston on Friday night. The tragedy happened at NRG Park just after 9 p.m. CT when a large crowd surged toward Scott as he was performing on stage, according to officials. Around 50,000 people were in attendance at the time of the incident. "The crowd for whatever reason began to push and surge towards the front of the stage, which caused the people in the front to be compressed - they were unable to escape that situation," Houston Fire Chief Sam Peña told CNN during a news conference on Saturday morning. "People began to fall out, become unconscious, and it created additional panic," he added.

At about 9:30 p.m., the Houston Fire Department initiated a "mass casualty incident." Twenty-five people were transported to hospitals - eight of them died and 13 remain hospitalized. In a video posted to social media, Scott was seen pausing the show after spotting an ambulance in the crowd. On Nov. 6, festival organizers released a statement via the Astroworld Festival Twitter account, confirming that day two would be canceled. "Our hearts are with the Astroworld Festival Family Tonight-especially those we lost and their loved ones," they tweeted. "We are focused on supporting local officials however we can. With that in mind the festival will no longer be held on Saturday."

Hours later, Scott issued his own statement via Twitter. "I'm absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival," he tweeted. "Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need. Thank you to Houston PD, Fire Department and NRG Park for their immediate response and support." We will continue to follow this story as it breaks.

Those who haven't heard from friends and loved ones who attended Astroworld Festival can call 832-393-2991 or 832-393-2990.