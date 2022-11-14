8 pairs of flattering black pants on sale for under $50 at Nordstrom

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Sure, sweaters and boots are fall and winter staples, but that's not all you need to survive those seasons in style. If you don't have a pair of versatile black pants that work for lots of different scenarios, then your wardrobe is incomplete.

Luckily, Nordstrom's sale section is stocked with several flattering styles under $50 right now. Whether you need a pair of classic trousers for the office or want a more fashion-forward, flare-leg option, there are lots of classic yet chic picks to choose from.

Given the affordable price point, you shouldn't wait too long to make your purchase. The flattering black pants below are all wardrobe essentials, so grab a pair on sale while you can.

Vince Camuto Ponte Ankle Pants, $47.40 (Orig. $79)

$47.40 $79 at Nordstrom

Perfect with a blazer and ballet flats, pumps or booties, these Vince Camuto Ponte Ankle Pants have a hint of stretch that makes them extra comfy for a day at the office.

Topshop Jamie Ankle Crop Skinny Jeans, $37.49 (Orig. $74)

$37.49 $74 at Nordstrom

Shh! These Topshop Jamie Ankle Crop Skinny Jeans look so sleek and polished that no one will ever know they're actually denim.

ASOS Curve Plissé Culottes Curve Plissé Culottes, $20.25 (Orig. $45)

$20.25 $45 at Nordstrom

When plain black pants feel too, well, plain, mix things up with this pair of ASOS Curve Plissé Culottes Curve Plissé Culottes.

River Island Scuba Crepe Wide Leg Pants, $22.50 (Orig. $50)

$22.50 $50 at Nordstrom

These trendy River Island Scuba Crepe Wide Leg Pants feature an elongating flare-leg silhouette.

Halogen Faux Leather Straight Leg Pants, $44.43 (Orig. $79)

$44.43 $79 at Nordstrom

Faux leather pants are a must-have this season. Halogen Faux Leather Straight Leg Pants aren't too tight and look for lots of different occasions.

Treasure & Bond Flat Front Trousers, $25.87 (Orig. $69)

$25.87 $69 at Nordstrom

Perfect for work or the weekend, these Treasure & Bond Flat Front Trousers feature an elastic waistband in the back that makes them extra comfy.

Open Edit Zip Hem Pants, $23.88 (Orig. $49)

$23.88 $49 at Nordstrom

Perfect for a night out, these Open Edit Zip Hem Pants will hug your curves in all the right places.

Open Edit Flare Trousers, $29.25 (Orig. $65)

$29.25 $69 at Nordstrom

These Open Edit Flare Trousers are a trendy take on the classic work trouser. Rest assured, they still look

