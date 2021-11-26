8 of Oprah's Favorite Things Are Secretly on Sale at Amazon Right Now

socks, knives, backpack

Over the years, you've likely come to expect several things from Oprah: She'll tug on your heartstrings, conduct compelling interviews, and recommend useful products that make life easier. And although her famous talk show segment listing her favorite products doesn't air during the holiday season anymore, Oprah still suggests a wide variety of home, kitchen, fashion, and beauty items for her annual list of Favorite Things online racking up quite the lineup of functional, fashionable, and high-quality products that eventually become shopper's favorites, too.

The only thing better than scoring Oprah-approved products is snagging them on sale — and right now, some of Oprah's favorite things from 2021 are secretly discounted on Amazon. So, how do you find these under-the-radar markdowns? Luckily for you, we highlighted eight home, fashion, and beauty items that offer a secret coupon deal, so you can hop on these little-known steals before other shoppers catch on. Simply check the coupon box under the item's price, add to your cart, and you'll receive a discount at checkout. Easy-peasy.

For the fashion-lovers, there's a cozy lounge set that comes in five colors, super soft socks you'll wear on repeat this winter, and a pretty pair of pearl drop earrings that would make a great Christmas gift for your mom or sister. Plus, if you're looking for new bags, Oprah's favorite backpack and crossbody phone case are secretly on sale. On the home front, these high-quality knives will step up your cooking game, and this phone charging station is the convenient addition your nightstand has been missing.

Shop the Oprah-approved items that are secretly on sale for Black Friday 2021 below. And act fast, because savvy shoppers like yourself are sure to scoop up these coveted product picks quickly.

Best Black Friday Deals on Oprah-Loved Products:

