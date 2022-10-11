8-year-old riding scooter hit, killed by suspected drunken driver in Dallas, police say
An 8-year-old boy riding a scooter was killed Monday when he was hit by a suspected drunken driver on a Dallas street, Dallas police said Tuesday.
The name of the boy, who died at a Dallas hospital, has not been released by authorities.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and was arrested. Dallas police identified him as 30-year-old Miguel Martinez.
Police responded to the major accident just after 7 p.m. Monday in the 3600 block of Dilido Road.
Police said. Martinez was intoxicated and he was driving with a child in his vehicle at the time of the crash.
Martinez faces charges of intoxication manslaughter and driving while intoxicated with a child under 15.
The investigation continued on Tuesday.