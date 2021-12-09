8-year-old boy, mother kidnapped by boyfriend who might be in Dallas-Fort Worth area

A mother and her 8-year-old son were kidnapped Thursday morning by her boyfriend in Lufkin after the man critically injured the woman’s 17-year-old son, Lufkin police said.

Lufkin police say 8-year-old Jordan Davis and his mother, 47-year-old Brandi Davis, were kidnapped Thursday morning by her boyfriend.

James Earl Cruse, 35, and the family could be in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, authorities said.

Cruse is considered armed and dangerous, Lufkin police said. Police were preparing to request a statewide Amber Alert.

The kidnapping occurred Thursday morning in Lufkin when Cruse took 47-year-old Brandi M. Davis and her 8-year-old son, Jordan Davis. Lufkin is in East Texas.

Lufkin police did not release further details on the incident involving Davis’ 17-year-old son.

Lufkin police believe Cruse is driving a black 2017 Buick Regal with Texas license plate PGH-5154.

Lufkin police described Cruse as a Black man, about 5-foot-9, weighing about 190 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and neck tattoos.

Anyone who sees the vehicle should call 911 immediately and they should not approach Cruse.