8 Observer-area athletes win NCHSAA 3A indoor track state championships

Langston Wertz Jr.
Rick Spencer/Correspondent

Eight Observer-area won championships at the N.C. 3A indoor state track championships in Winston-Salem Friday night.

Franklin won the boys team title. North Lincoln finished third. Greensboro’s Dudley High won the girls title. North Lincoln was third

Observer-area winners

GIRLS

Camryn Massey, Ashbrook (shot put)

Alexis Willis, Stuart Cramer (long jump, triple jump)

Janiya Johnson, Statesville (55 meters)

Katie Deacon, Freedom (1,000)

Olivia Ferraro, North Lincoln (1,600)

BOYS

Liam Sutton, North Lincoln (55 hurdles)

Stephen Fernetti, North Lincoln (1,600)

Eli Julian, South Rowan (3,200)

