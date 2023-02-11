8 Observer-area athletes win NCHSAA 3A indoor track state championships
Eight Observer-area won championships at the N.C. 3A indoor state track championships in Winston-Salem Friday night.
Franklin won the boys team title. North Lincoln finished third. Greensboro’s Dudley High won the girls title. North Lincoln was third
Observer-area winners
GIRLS
▪ Camryn Massey, Ashbrook (shot put)
▪ Alexis Willis, Stuart Cramer (long jump, triple jump)
▪ Janiya Johnson, Statesville (55 meters)
▪ Katie Deacon, Freedom (1,000)
▪ Olivia Ferraro, North Lincoln (1,600)
BOYS
▪ Liam Sutton, North Lincoln (55 hurdles)
▪ Stephen Fernetti, North Lincoln (1,600)
▪ Eli Julian, South Rowan (3,200)