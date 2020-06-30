This 8-move resistance band workout sculpts and builds a stronger bum
Strong glutes are important for a number of reasons: they give you the power and force for explosive workouts, help with posture and stability, and also protect other, smaller muscles from overcompensating during exercise.
'Sleepy' glutes – a butt that sits back and lets other muscles do the work – can cause your lower back, hips, knees and even your ankles to take on extra strain.
If it sounds like you need to build strength in your glutes, then here's PT Gina Obeng with a resistance band bum-burner workout to set your lower body on fire.
Meet your PT: Gina Obeng
What's your favourite exercise?
Walking lunges.
Give us your best training tip:
Form over everything else. Try to make sure you're prioritising and perfecting your form before you try to increase weight or difficulty.
Words you never want to hear again?
"Waist trainers burn belly fat."
Gina's resistance band glute-burner workout
Do: Each exercise is paired with another. Complete each pair for 45-seconds each with 30-seconds rest afterwards. Repeat each pair three times and then move onto the next pair.
Pair A
Jump squat into abduction
Squat into deadlift
Pair B
Curtsy lunge into side lunge (R)
Curtsy lunge into side lunge (L)
Pair C
Donkey Kick into side kick (R)
Donkey Kick into side kick (L)
Pair D
Wall sit abduction
Shuffle shuffle jump lunge
