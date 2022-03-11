Here are 8 money-saving ways North Carolina drivers can get relief at the pump

Evan Santiago
·3 min read

Gas prices across North Carolina and the rest of the nation have surged in recent weeks as Russian attacks against Ukraine persist. The House approved a ban on imported oil from Russia, which means gas prices will likely continue to rise.

Most recent data from AAA show that the current average price of regular fuel in North Carolina is $4.18, with the average for Mecklenburg even higher at $4.19. Here are 8 ways to save on gas.

Use apps to track gas prices

If you hadn’t already been a user of gas price tracking apps like GasBuddy, Gas Guru, and AAA, you may want to sacrifice some storage space on your phone. The apps show assorted maps and lists that allow customers to view all the gas prices at different locations in any region.

Drive with less things in your car

It may be time for those who drive with a full trunk to get some spring cleaning done. Removing heavy objects from your vehicle can lower the weight of your car and improve fuel efficiency.

Sign up for loyalty programs

Few are aware that many gas stations offer rewards programs to some customers. By enrolling in a loyalty program with gas stations like BP, CircleK, and QuikTrip, drivers can save anywhere from 5 cents per gallon to $2 per reward.

Earn cash back on credit cards

The most common way to save money on gas is by using your credit card to make purchases at eligible gas stations. Savings are earned through credit card cash-back rewards through companies like Bank of America, American Express, and Discover. Cash back rewards for drivers range from 3-5%.

Consider changing your fuel grade

This is a easy fix to heavy spending at the pumps that yields immediate results. So long as your vehicle can handle the transition, you can boost your savings by up to 80 cents per gallon by switching from premium-grade fuel to regular.

Fill you tank up earlier in the week

According to GasBuddy, Sundays and Mondays are the best days to fill up on gas. You can save a couple cents per gallon by filling your tank at the beginning of the week as opposed to weekends when demand for gas is at its highest.

Keep your windows closed when driving on highways

When you’re driving at high speeds with your windows down, the inside of your car becomes a sort of “parachute” that pulls back on your vehicle as you accelerate. By closing your windows when driving at speeds of over 55 mph, you can reduce pullback your car endures and improve fuel efficiency.

Avoid unnecessary travel

Consider ways you can consolidate weekend errands by mapping out a to-do list and incorporating stops into your daily commute.

For example, instead of driving to work and back home on one day and then to the grocery store during the weekend, do it all in one day.

Incorporating errands into your daily schedule will save money on gas by limiting the amount of trips you take during the week.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Team Sonnet dominates Team Scotiabank to win championship at PWHPA Dream Gap Tour women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) exploded for a seven-goal third period against Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to claim a 10-2 victory in the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Madison Field of Oakville, Ont., scored a hat trick, while Jessie Eldridge and Victoria Bach each scored twice to help lift the Toronto club to its first title of the season on Sunday at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va.

  • Jack Eichel felt like Sabres were 'toying' with him over surgery, captaincy

    Golden Knights star Jack Eichel spoke on his "messy" fallout with the Sabres ahead of his highly-anticipated return to Buffalo.

  • Flames-Avalanche is the West Final we deserve

    In a showcase of the conference's division leaders, the Avalanche and Flames put on quite the performance on Saturday night.

  • How Scottie Barnes took over vs. Spurs

    The Toronto Raptors were in tough against a stingy Spurs team through 24 minutes, but they really ramped it up in the second half, led by rookie Scottie Barnes. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • 5 interesting facts about Sao Paulo FC

    Are you a fan of Sao Paulo FC? Here are few interesting facts about the club.

  • How a skydiving routine helped calm Canadian Tyler Turner's nerves en route to Paralympic gold

    Canada's Tyler Turner was feeling a little jittery ahead of his first-ever Paralympic snowboard cross big final. Naturally, he turned his mind to skydiving. "It took me completely away from the stress of racing because that can get to you," Turner said. "[Coach Greg Picard] and I were planning skydives right in the start gate for 20 minutes before. … Talk about making a dive plan and plan the jump, jump the plan." The plan paid off. Turner won the gold medal, five years after a skydiving crash c

  • Raptors' Chris Boucher holds no ill will toward Dragic: 'I love Goran'

    On the latest episode of Hustle Play, Chris Boucher dishes on Goran Dragic, getting booed, and the time the Raptors forward was convinced he got traded.

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • CBC Sports panel: Breaking the bias in women's sports

    Figure skater Maddie Schizas delivered multiple personal-best performances in her Olympic debut last month to help Canada place fourth in the team event. But how much will Canadians see of the 19-year-old and other women in sport before the 2026 Winter Games? "Every four years [at the Olympics] is not enough to see women's sports in the spotlight," said the reigning Canadian women's champion from Oakville, Ont., who also placed 19th in the women's program in Beijing. On Tuesday, Schizas took a b

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • Alex Ovechkin gets away with blatant penalty, Capitals tie game with 1 second left

    Some poor officiating earned the Washington Capitals an extra point in the standings.

  • Fred VanVleet on return: 'Happy to be back doing what I love'

    The heart and sole of the Raptors returned to the lineup versus the Spurs after a five-game absence, dropping 26 points and looking like he didn't miss a beat. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Leafs fans ready to do to Campbell what they did to Andersen

    It's right to question Jack Campbell's viability as a starter, but to pretend as though the Maple Leafs have no other issues is foolish.

  • Wings put alternate captain Danny DeKeyser on waivers for his birthday

    Veteran Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser was gifted a not-so-special birthday present from the only franchise he's ever known.

  • FIFA lets foreign players, coaches leave Russian clubs until June

    FIFA intervened to allow foreign players and coaches based in Russia to leave their clubs on Monday, although only for the rest of the season. Clubs in other countries will be allowed to sign up to two players who had been at clubs in Russia or Ukraine outside of the normal transfer window periods. Ukraine's league has been suspended since war engulfed the country, and its players are also allowed to temporarily leave until June 30. FIFPRO and the organization representing the world's soccer lea

  • Stingers lose 2nd straight to Cangrejeros at FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas

    The Edmonton Stingers' last two games away from home haven't gone to plan, losing by a combined 59 points to Puerto Rico's Cangrejeros. After falling 89-68 to the Cangrejeros in December, the Stingers followed it up with an even more lopsided defeat on Sunday night in Nicaragua, dropping the game 93-55 to their counterpart in Group A of the FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas (BCLA) competition. While the logo on the Edmonton jersey was the same for both losses, the names on the back were

  • Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic surrenders all-time absurd goal

    Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic somehow swatted a wide, bouncing puck through his own legs for one of the absolute weirdest goals you'll ever see.

  • Phil Kessel extends ironman streak with 1 shift, then flies home for birth of child

    Phil Kessel had a very eventful Tuesday night.

  • Twisted metal is becoming a live-action show

    The long-disappeared game Twisted metal is coming back and will be adapted to a live-action show!

  • He's 6. She's 80. Generations apart, these pen pals connect over their love of hockey and music

    As soon as Carter Nobrega, 6, gets on the phone with 80-year-old Marilyn McNamara, he tells her about how he won a prize in math class earlier that day. "Is that right? Well, that's super," McNamara says, a smile in her voice. The two are not related; they've become pen pals over the past year. Last April, their church in Trenton, Ont., encouraged young members of the community to write letters to older members of the congregation. Nobrega wrote to McNamara, who was so tickled by his letter, she