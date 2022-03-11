Here are 8 money-saving ways North Carolina drivers can get relief at the pump

Gas prices across North Carolina and the rest of the nation have surged in recent weeks as Russian attacks against Ukraine persist. The House approved a ban on imported oil from Russia, which means gas prices will likely continue to rise.

Most recent data from AAA show that the current average price of regular fuel in North Carolina is $4.18, with the average for Mecklenburg even higher at $4.19. Here are 8 ways to save on gas.

Use apps to track gas prices

If you hadn’t already been a user of gas price tracking apps like GasBuddy, Gas Guru, and AAA, you may want to sacrifice some storage space on your phone. The apps show assorted maps and lists that allow customers to view all the gas prices at different locations in any region.

Drive with less things in your car

It may be time for those who drive with a full trunk to get some spring cleaning done. Removing heavy objects from your vehicle can lower the weight of your car and improve fuel efficiency.

Sign up for loyalty programs

Few are aware that many gas stations offer rewards programs to some customers. By enrolling in a loyalty program with gas stations like BP, CircleK, and QuikTrip, drivers can save anywhere from 5 cents per gallon to $2 per reward.

Earn cash back on credit cards

The most common way to save money on gas is by using your credit card to make purchases at eligible gas stations. Savings are earned through credit card cash-back rewards through companies like Bank of America, American Express, and Discover. Cash back rewards for drivers range from 3-5%.

Consider changing your fuel grade

This is a easy fix to heavy spending at the pumps that yields immediate results. So long as your vehicle can handle the transition, you can boost your savings by up to 80 cents per gallon by switching from premium-grade fuel to regular.

Fill you tank up earlier in the week

According to GasBuddy, Sundays and Mondays are the best days to fill up on gas. You can save a couple cents per gallon by filling your tank at the beginning of the week as opposed to weekends when demand for gas is at its highest.

Keep your windows closed when driving on highways

When you’re driving at high speeds with your windows down, the inside of your car becomes a sort of “parachute” that pulls back on your vehicle as you accelerate. By closing your windows when driving at speeds of over 55 mph, you can reduce pullback your car endures and improve fuel efficiency.

Avoid unnecessary travel

Consider ways you can consolidate weekend errands by mapping out a to-do list and incorporating stops into your daily commute.

For example, instead of driving to work and back home on one day and then to the grocery store during the weekend, do it all in one day.

Incorporating errands into your daily schedule will save money on gas by limiting the amount of trips you take during the week.