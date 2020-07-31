8 Mattress Sales That Will Save You More Than A Few Winks

There are few things more worthy of investing in than sleep — after all, it's essential to our health and well-being. And while there are a number of nifty sleep-aid products designed to help us catch those Zs, the foundation of a truly restful night is literally the thing we lay on top of in order to get one: aka our mattress. Since the price tags on these big-ticket home buys don't come cheap (but it's also not something we want to cut corners on and lose sleep over), we're always on the hunt for deals that will help us save big. So, we sought out and lined up all the major mattress sales happening now: from sustainable DTC brands like Avocado and cult-favorite Saatva that use high-quality, organic, and antimicrobial materials to reliable retailer classics like Macy's and Wayfair that offer a range of reviewer-approved and top-selling options.



Each person's individual snoozing style is largely determined by their body types and ticks, so finding the best mattress that accounts for your unique quirks is important. For sweat-prone sleepers? Opt for something cooling and temperature-controlled. For the eco-conscious? Ther are plenty of green and vegan options crafted to suit a sustainable lifestyle. No matter where you land on the sleep scale, a mattress that promotes healthy spinal alignment and applies supportive pressure evenly across your body is key. If you're already feeling burdened by choice, don't fret: in most cases, you can actually test out these products from the comfort of your own home with free 30-day sleep trials and money-back guarantees.



Scroll on for the top deals worth shopping your way to better sleep with today.



Saatva

Sale: Enjoy $200 off any purchase of $1,000+

Dates: Now — August 17

Promo Code: None (code will be automatically applied at checkout)



Saatva The Saatva Classic Mattress, $, available at Saatva







Casper

Sale: Save up to 50% off mattress and bedding bundles

Dates: Now — Limited time

Promo Code: None (code will be automatically applied at checkout)



Casper Best-Selling Bundle, $, available at Casper







Molecule

Sale: Take 20% off sitewide plus free sheets ($219 value) with any size mattress

Dates: Today only

Promo Code: CLEAN20



Molecule Molecule 1 Mattress, $, available at Molecule







Nest Bedding

Sale: Save 20% sitewide when you spend $150 or more

Dates: Now — August 4

Promo Code: SUMMERLOVE



Nest Bedding Natural Hybrid Latex, $, available at Nest Bedding







Avocado

Sale: Save $200 off Green, Vegan, and Luxe Crib mattresses

Dates: Today only

Promo Code: AVOCADODAY20



Avocado Green Mattress, $, available at Avocado







Macy's

Sale: Take an extra 10% off select sale and clearance items

Dates: Now — August 2

Promo Code: SAVE



Serta iComfort by Blue Fusion 100 12" Hybrid Firm Mattress, $, available at Macy's







Kohl's

Sale: Take an extra 20% off with your Friends + Family coupon

Dates: Now — August 2

Promo Code: FAMILY



Linenspa Signature 8-in. Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress, $, available at Kohls







Wayfair

Sale: Enjoy major savings as part of Wayfair's closeout deals and open-box deals

Dates: Limited time

Promo Code: None



Wayfair Sleep Sleep 8" Medium Memory Foam Mattress, $, available at Wayfair







