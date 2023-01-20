8 matching Valentine's Day pajamas for your family to sleep soundly in the season of love

Matching family Valentine’s Day pajamas: Charming sets for the whole family

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Valentine's Day isn't just a day for hiding engagement rings inside molten lava cakes. True love begins at home, and there's no better way to strengthen family bonds in the season of love than matching pajamas.

Start the year off strong. Sign up for our newsletter to get reviews, deals and expert advice dropped right in your inbox.

We've compiled pajamas that are available in a myriad of sizes to fit everyone in the family including moms, dads, teens, kids and even babies. Here are the best matching Valentine's Day pajamas you and your family will swoon over.

►Valentine's Day tech gift: Wrap up the stylish Google Pixel Watch for Valentine's Day 2023

►Valentine's Day sales: Shop 60+ best Valentine's Day 2023 sales at Kate Spade, Blue Nile, Tory Burch and more

1. Little Sleepies Ombré Hearts two-piece pajama set

Matching family Valentine’s Day pajamas: Little Sleepies Ombré Hearts two-piece pajama set

Infant pajamas: Yes

Dog pajamas: No

Return/Exchange Policy: 30 days

While not available in adult sizes, the Little Sleepies Ombré Hearts two-piece pajama set is available in sizes for older babies to preteens. These jammies are made from a custom fabric that's gentle on even the most sensitive skin, which is why our reviewers loved Little Sleepies. They're even designed to stretch so they fit a little longer.

$34 at Little Sleepies

2. Hanna Andersson Hug and Hearts matching family pajamas

Matching family Valentine’s Day pajamas: Hanna Andersson Hug and Hearts matching family pajamas

Infant pajamas: Yes

Dog pajamas: Yes

Return/Exchange Policy: 60 days, $5 fee

These unbelievably soft pajamas are built to capture family moments in February. While other Valentine's Day pajamas for your family are festooned with hearts, these jammies take a more subtle design approach. They're still decidedly Valentine's Day themed but are versatile and cozy enough to wear all year round.

From $31 at Hanna Andersson

3. Derek Heart Valentine’s Day matching family pajamas set

Matching family Valentine’s Day pajamas: Derek Heart

Infant pajamas: Yes

Story continues

Dog pajamas: Yes

Return/Exchange Policy: 90 days

Valentine's Day is synonymous with candy hearts, which inspire the design on these pajamas. Derek Heart Valentin's Day pajamas comprise a loose and flowy short sleeve top and sleep joggers with an elastic waistband. There's even a charming dog bandana for the family pooch to join in on the fun.

$17 at Walmart

4. Hanna Andersson My Valentine family pajamas

Matching family Valentine’s Day pajamas: Hanna Andersson My Valentine

Infant pajamas: Yes

Dog pajamas: Yes

Return/Exchange Policy: 60 days, $5 fee

These super soft My Valentine pajamas from Hanna Andersson are made from organic cotton and available in sizes for everyone in the family, including your dog. Every layer in its striped design stands out with charming pastel colors and pixelated hearts.

From $31 at Hanna Andersson

5. Old Navy matching Valentine’s Day snug-fit pajamas for kids

Matching family Valentine’s Day pajamas: Old Navy

Infant pajamas: No

Dog pajamas: No

Return/Exchange Policy: 30 days

Red is the official color for the day celebrating love and jammies don't get much redder than this Old Navy set. This two-piece pajama set is made from 100% cotton. Since they are gender neutral family members can swap and share sets at will.

$15 at Old Navy

6. Hanna Andersson Disney Positively Minnie matching mommy and me pajamas

Matching family Valentine’s Day pajamas: Hanna Andersson Disney Positively Minnie matching mommy and me

Infant pajamas: Yes

Dog pajamas: No

Return/Exchange Policy: 60 days, $5 fee

This set isn't available in sizes for everyone in the family aside from moms and their beloved little ones. These pajamas portray Minnie Mouse on a pink background, making them perfect for Valentine's Day. Considering how charming they are, they're perfect for year-round use.

$46 at Hanna Andersson

7. Family Feeling Valentine’s Day matching pajamas set

Matching family Valentine’s Day pajamas: Family Feeling

Infant pajamas: No

Dog pajamas: No

Return/Exchange Policy: 30 days

There's no mistaking these pajamas as anything but Valentine's Day pajamas. They're made of 100% cotton, come a little snug and have a charming red and black heart pattern. There are sizes big and small to fit everyone in the family.

From $15 at Amazon

8. PJ Place Valentine's Day matching couple pajamas

Matching family Valentine’s Day pajamas: PJ Place

Family is a relative concept. If your home is just you and the person you love, this pajama set from PJ place is for you. Charming tees and flannel shorts make these jammies a little cozier for those that run a little warm. There are even a couple designs to choose from.

From $12 at PJ Place

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Valentine's Day pajama sets for the whole family