Lessons In Cold-Weather Dressing From Paris Fashion Week Street Style

The OG fashion capital opened its streets to fashion week on Monday, welcoming some of the world’s biggest designers, from Saint Laurent and Loewe to Miu Miu and Stella McCartney. Although weather conditions have been less than favorable of late — read: rain, wind and below-50-degree temperatures — guests have remained dedicated to their fashion week uniforms, providing us with some of the best street style inspiration yet.

In midi skirts and baggy jeans, bright hues or head-to-toe black (the Parisian way, of course), we’ve rounded up our favorite looks captured throughout Paris Fashion Week spring 2023. Scroll on for your reminder that chilly autumn weather doesn’t mean slacking on style. Your new-season outfit inspiration awaits.

Elevate your big (faux) fur coat with sport-style sunnies.

Wide-leg jeans and rainproof shoes? Stylist Mira Al-Momani proves it to be chic and practical.

Big, fuzzy toppers are swiftly taking over and this is a less obnoxious way to style one.

Style your summer co-ords for fall like this clever guest — just layer with leggings!

Socks and slingbacks… Clearly, it works.

Creative consultant Ilenia Toma shows us how to style a chunky knit for more formal occasions (we suggest layers underneath for extra warmth).

Match your accessories with the hardware on your go-to leather jacket for a pulled-together ‘fit. In this guest’s case, it’s silver from head to toe.

This is your sign to source a vintage windbreaker ASAP.

PARIS, FRANCE – OCTOBER 03: A guest is seen wearing a tan trench coat, blue boots and black Dior sunglasses outside the Zimmermann show during Paris Fashion Week S/S 2023 on October 03, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images)

Spice up a basic trench with bright, sock-like boots.

PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 30: A guest is seen wearing a jean jacket, plaid skirt and black boots with green sunglasses outside the Giambattista Valli show during Paris Fashion Week S/S 2023 on September 30, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images)

Want to style some black warmers? Add a wrap-around skirt.

PARIS, FRANCE – OCTOBER 03: Tiffany Hsu poses wearing a grey coat after the Sacai show during Paris Fashion Week – Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 on October 03, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Vanni Bassetti/Getty Images)

The key to looking fresh while wearing pajamas is right here.

PARIS, FRANCE – OCTOBER 02: Jessica Aidi Verratti wears brown varnished pants, grey cut out asymmetric top, black blazer, silver white bag outside Ottolinger Paris Fashion Week – Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 : Day Seven on October 02, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

Cut-outs are acceptable cold-weather clothing. Why not?

PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 30: Liyakebede seen wearing a total Loewe look, outside Loewe during Paris Fashion Week on September 30, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images)

The cardigan says it all.

PARIS, FRANCE – OCTOBER 01: Guests are seen outside the Hermes show during Paris Fashion Week S/S 202 on October 01, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images)

Neutrals never fail.

