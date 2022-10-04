Lessons In Cold-Weather Dressing From Paris Fashion Week Street Style
The OG fashion capital opened its streets to fashion week on Monday, welcoming some of the world’s biggest designers, from Saint Laurent and Loewe to Miu Miu and Stella McCartney. Although weather conditions have been less than favorable of late — read: rain, wind and below-50-degree temperatures — guests have remained dedicated to their fashion week uniforms, providing us with some of the best street style inspiration yet.
In midi skirts and baggy jeans, bright hues or head-to-toe black (the Parisian way, of course), we’ve rounded up our favorite looks captured throughout Paris Fashion Week spring 2023. Scroll on for your reminder that chilly autumn weather doesn’t mean slacking on style. Your new-season outfit inspiration awaits.
Elevate your big (faux) fur coat with sport-style sunnies.
Wide-leg jeans and rainproof shoes? Stylist Mira Al-Momani proves it to be chic and practical.
Big, fuzzy toppers are swiftly taking over and this is a less obnoxious way to style one.
Style your summer co-ords for fall like this clever guest — just layer with leggings!
Socks and slingbacks… Clearly, it works.
Creative consultant Ilenia Toma shows us how to style a chunky knit for more formal occasions (we suggest layers underneath for extra warmth).
Match your accessories with the hardware on your go-to leather jacket for a pulled-together ‘fit. In this guest’s case, it’s silver from head to toe.
This is your sign to source a vintage windbreaker ASAP.
Spice up a basic trench with bright, sock-like boots.
Want to style some black warmers? Add a wrap-around skirt.
The key to looking fresh while wearing pajamas is right here.
Cut-outs are acceptable cold-weather clothing. Why not?
The cardigan says it all.
Neutrals never fail.
