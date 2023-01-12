8 lab-grown diamond engagement rings to shop for a sweet Valentine's Day proposal

Chris Panella, Reviewed
·4 min read
These are some of the best lab-made diamond engagement rings to shop now.
These are some of the best lab-made diamond engagement rings to shop now.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

With Valentine's Day right around the corner, it might feel like just the right time to pop the question to your one and only. We get it: diamonds can be prohibitively expensive—and in recent years, they’ve come under pressure from both climate and human rights activists. Luckily, today’s consumers have the option of buying lab-grown diamonds and we found the best lab-grown diamond engagement rings for you to shop today.

So, what are we wearing? Subscribe to Reviewed’s weekly Style Check newsletter to get the answers from stylish people.

Lab-created diamonds are an alternative to natural or mined diamonds, resembling them as closely as possible and containing the same physical properties. Made almost entirely of carbon, lab-grown diamonds can also be a more sustainable option for an engagement ring and often come in a larger variety of color options. There are plenty of lab-made diamond engagement rings, like those from Brilliant Earth, to choose from. Don’t know where to start? Keep scrolling for some of the best lab-made diamond engagement rings to make your Valentine's Day proposal unforgettable.

For some enchanting botanicals: Secret Garden Engagement Ring

Embrace a nature-inspired vibe with this Secret Garden Engagement Ring from Brilliant Earth.
Embrace a nature-inspired vibe with this Secret Garden Engagement Ring from Brilliant Earth.

Brilliant Earth’s Secret Garden Engagement Ring is a whimsical ring for a non-traditional bride. Woven vines of metal adorned with primly-placed diamonds lead to the center gem, creating a sense of movement throughout the entire piece. This ring is specifically designed to showcase a center lab diamond, but the shape and carat are customizable, and there are four metal options. We personally love the 14k Rose Gold, which heightens the look and feel of the diamonds.

From $2,850 at Brilliant Earth

For a sparkle of fun: Lightbox Round Stackable Ring

Stack this gorgeous Lightbox ring from Blue Nile with other pieces, or wear it on its own.
Stack this gorgeous Lightbox ring from Blue Nile with other pieces, or wear it on its own.

At first glance, the Lightbox Round Stackable Ring from Blue Nile is just that: A selection to add to other rings. But the detail of its three large, round diamonds connected by four smaller stones is too attractive to ignore. This 14k yellow gold ring would make a great engagement piece, especially with its three diamond color options: traditional white, a shimmering pink and a brilliant blue.

From $420 at Blue Nile

Related: Fall in love with Valentine's Day jewelry deals at Kate Spade, Blue Nile and Brilliant Earth

For a contemporary take on a classic: Knife-Edge Engagement Ring

If you’re looking for something simple and sophisticated, you’re in luck with Vrai's Knife-Edge Engagement Ring.
If you’re looking for something simple and sophisticated, you’re in luck with Vrai's Knife-Edge Engagement Ring.

Vrai’s Knife-Edge Engagement Ring may look minimalist, but its sloped prongs and clean band give it a modern feel. There are plenty of options to enhance its look, too—multiple diamond shapes, like a classic round brilliant or modern trillion, compliment a variety of metal options, like platinum or 18k white gold. And when it comes time to actually select your lab-made diamond, you’re in luck: There are hundreds of options depending on shape and carat.

From $1,300 at Vrai

For a symbolic display: The Rosalie

The Toi et Moi engagement ring from Clean Origin, is one of our favorites. &quot;Toi et Moi&quot; is French for “You and Me.”
The Toi et Moi engagement ring from Clean Origin, is one of our favorites. "Toi et Moi" is French for “You and Me.”

Celebrate your union with Clean Origin’s Rosalie engagement ring. French-inspired and thoroughly distinct, this piece features two lab-grown diamonds meeting in the middle of a metal band. And while one diamond is an oval cut, the larger gem’s shape is up to you—online customers say the pear shape compliments the ring well. Other reviews praise the quality of the diamonds and the overall unusual look.

From $2,000 at Clean Origin

For a timeless pick: Traditional Solitaire Engagement Ring

You can’t go wrong with a classic, like the Traditional Solitaire Engagement Ring from Miadonna.
You can’t go wrong with a classic, like the Traditional Solitaire Engagement Ring from Miadonna.

Inspired by the iconic Tiffany Solitaire Engagement ring, the Traditional Solitaire Engagement Ring from Miadonna features a prong-style head, one-piece casting and a simple surrounding band. Customize this traditional style by choosing your own metal, color and shape of the ring’s lab-grown diamond, which makes it a bit more of a personal purchase. Online, customers rave about this ring’s fit and overall look, as well as Miadonna’s customer service throughout the process.

From $650 at Miadonna

For a touch of Royal glam: Soft Floral Diamond Engagement Ring

Shop the Soft Floral Diamond Engagement Ring from James Allen for something a bit more noble.
Shop the Soft Floral Diamond Engagement Ring from James Allen for something a bit more noble.

At first glance, the Soft Floral Diamond Engagement Ring from James Allen looks like something out of the British royal family’s jewelry collection. This grand ring features a spiraling floral design that swirls around the center stone. The band is studded with diamonds, adding a brilliant vintage feel to the ring. Customers love how this piece pairs with a variety of gemstones, especially lab-grown diamonds.

From $2,370 at James Allen

For a unique pop of color: Yellow Lab-Created Diamond Engagement Ring

This vibrant and eccentric ring from Jared is sure to catch eyes.
This vibrant and eccentric ring from Jared is sure to catch eyes.

This Yellow Lab-Created Diamond Engagement Ring from Jared is captivating to say the least. Its two tiers of sparkling round diamonds frame the central yellow gem beautifully, spotlighting the vivid shade of yellow. The surrounding metal is 14k two-tone gold, featuring a white gold band and gold prongs to hold the yellow diamond. It’s an unconventional engagement ring, sure to make the recipient feel special.

From $3,500 at Jared

For a sophisticated finish: Lab-Created Diamonds by Kay Pear-Shaped Engagement Ring

KAY’s Pear-Shaped Engagement Ring is classy and breathtaking.
KAY’s Pear-Shaped Engagement Ring is classy and breathtaking.

Looking for a ring that’s traditional with a bit of a stylish edge? Kay’s Pear-Shaped Engagement Ring is the pear-fect purchase. This 14k white gold ring features a pear-shaped lab-made diamond set in prongs at the center of a diamond-studded band. It’s a ring with an elegant appearance.

From $4,500 at Kay Jewelers

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Lab-grown diamond engagement rings: Brilliant Earth, Kay Jewelers, Blue Nile

Latest Stories

  • Domi scores in OT to lift Blackhawks over Flames 4-3

    CHICAGO (AP) — Maxi Domi scored at 1:04 of overtime and had an assist as the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 Sunday night for their second straight win. Chicago top prospect Lukas Reichel batted in his first NHL goal and had two assists. Philipp Kurashev and Colin Blackwell also scored for the last-place Blackhawks, who ended a five-game losing streak against Arizona on Friday and are 3-13-0 in their last 16 games. Alex Stalock made 44 saves in his third straight start and sixth i

  • Severson scores in OT, Devils rally to beat Rangers 4-3

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored at 2:47 of overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson’s first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New Jersey p

  • Miami-Dade wins right to strip FTX name off Heat arena

    MIAMI (AP) — The naming rights deal between FTX and Miami-Dade County was terminated Wednesday by a federal bankruptcy court, a move that allows the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange's brand to be stripped from the arena where the NBA’s Miami Heat play. The order means that before long — and probably starting very soon — all FTX signage and advertising at the arena will be removed. There was no immediate word from the Heat or the county on when the process will begin. That will be a massive unde

  • Durant leaves Nets game in Miami with right knee injury

    MIAMI (AP) — Brooklyn forward Kevin Durant left in the second half of the Nets' game in Miami on Sunday night with a right knee injury. Durant appeared to be hurt when Heat forward Jimmy Butler fell into the Nets' forward on a drive late in the third quarter. Durant grabbed at his right knee after Butler, who had just driven to the basket, landed with his back to Durant and fell into him. Durant stayed in the game briefly, then went into the locker room for evaluation. The Nets quickly determine

  • Bills' Hamlin selling shirts to benefit first responders

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is selling shirts to benefit first responders and the University of Cincinnati Medical Center amid his recovery from cardiac arrest. "We all won," Hamlin tweeted Sunday after the Bills beat the New England Patriots 35-23. “I want to give back an ounce of the love y’all showed me. Proceeds of this shirt will go to first-responders and the UC Trauma Center. Go get yours!” His tweet included an image of three shirts, each with Hamlin's hands formi

  • Billups: Canadian guard Shaedon Sharpe developing well with Portland Trail Blazers

    TORONTO — While an air of mystery surrounded Canadian Shaedon Sharpe around the 2022 NBA draft, the Portland Trail Blazers guard is certainly a secret no longer. Sharpe played in Canada as a pro for the first time on Sunday as the Toronto Raptors hosted Portland, and Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups had kind words for his 19-year-old rookie from London, Ont. "Shae is uber-talented, obviously. It's been a delight just coaching him. He listens. Picks up things pretty quickly. He's been playing

  • What the NHL All-Star Game rosters should really look like

    The 2023 NHL All-Star Game would be much better if the rosters looked like this.

  • Brandon Belt explains why he chose Blue Jays over other teams

    New Blue Jays first baseman Brandon Belt met with the media on Wednesday and explained what went into his decision to pick Toronto in free agency. He also discussed how he's feeling after his surgery, what he expects his role will be in 2023, what type of leader he is, and much more.

  • Raptors' Fred VanVleet confident as ever with contract situation up in the air

    Fred VanVleet is betting on himself once again, with rumours about his impending contract impasse picking up as the NBA trade deadline rapidly approaches.

  • Bey, Bogdanovic lead shorthanded Pistons past Timberwolves

    DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 31 points and the Detroit Pistons rallied to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 135-118 on Wednesday night. Bojan Bogdanovic added 27 points for the shorthanded Pistons, who were down 10-0 in the first three minutes. Four other players had at least 13 points. Anthony Edwards scored 20 for Minnesota, which had won four straight since a 116-104 loss to Detroit on New Year's Eve. D'Angelo Russell added 19 and Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 14 rebounds. The Pistons were

  • Daboll staying consistent as Giants prepare for playoffs

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Brian Daboll isn't making a big deal about the New York Giants playing in their first postseason game in six years. There's no need. Everyone in the locker room and the team's headquarters understands the importance of the getting beyond the regular season. It's a step forward, a goal achieved for an organization that's floundered for the past decade. Now it's time to take the next step. Do something in the playoffs. Whether the Giants (9-7-1) have the talent to do t

  • Severson scores in OT, Devils rally to beat Rangers 4-3

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored at 2:47 of overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson’s first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New Jersey p

  • Midseason NHL Draft rankings: Connor Bedard headlines elite talent at the top

    Connor Bedard will undoubtedly go first-overall in the 2023 NHL Draft, but how will the rest of the first round shake out?

  • Kuzma hits late 3-pointer to lift Wizards past Bulls, 100-97

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma broke a tie with a 3-pointer with 5.7 seconds left and the Washington Wizards beat the Chicago Bulls 100-97 on Wednesday night. Following a timeout, Kuzma drove to his right and hit a leaning shot as he floated toward the Wizards’ bench. Zach LaVine missed a 16-footer for Chicago with 2.3 seconds left, with Deni Avdija grabbing the last of his career-high 20 rebounds for Washington. Earlier, LaVine beat the shot clock to tie it at 97. Kuzma finished with 21 points. B

  • Siakam scores 27 and Raptors beat Blazers 117-105 for first win in four games

    TORONTO — In a key span of 18 seconds midway through the fourth quarter on Sunday, Fred VanVleet calmly hit two catch-and-shoot three-pointers. While the all-star guard has fallen out of favour with some Raptors fans amid his recent shooting struggles, particularly with the March 3 trade deadline looming, the veteran's big shots restored a nine-point lead and stuffed a Trail Blazers run, en route to Toronto's 117-105 win over Portland. "Competing man, just trying to get a win and, again, laying

  • Murray, Jokic lead charge as Nuggets beat Lakers 122-109

    DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray scored a season-high 34 points, Nikola Jokic recorded his 11th triple double of the season and the Denver Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Lakers 122-109 on Monday night in a game where LeBron James sat out due to a sore left ankle. Jokic finished with 14 points — on 5 of 5 shooting — grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out 16 assists to help the Nuggets win their 11th straight home game. It’s their longest home streak since capturing 12 in a row in 2018. Denver remains tied wi

  • Bills safety Damar Hamlin released from the hospital

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday, more than a week after he went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated during a game at Cincinnati, after his doctors said they completed a series of tests. A news release from the Bills quoted Dr. Jamie Nadler as saying: “We have completed a series of tests and evaluation and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged.” Nadler said Ham

  • Kings use power play to get past Oilers 6-3

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin Fiala had two goals and two assists, Adrian Kempe also scored two power-play goals and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-3 on Monday night. Alex Iafallo and Viktor Arvidsson also scored as Los Angeles improved to 9-2-1 since Dec. 15. Pheonix Copley had 28 saves as he improved to 11-2-0 in 13 starts — all since Dec. 6. The Kings converted on four of their first six power-play chances and improved to 2-0-0 against the Oilers this season. It was the first tim

  • Pastrnak scores twice, Bruins beat Sharks 4-2

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — David Pastrnak scored twice as the Boston Bruins beat the San Jose Sharks 4-2 on Saturday night. Brad Marchand had a goal and two assists, and Craig Smith also scored for the Bruins. Linus Ullmark made 26 saves for his 22nd win this season. Logan Couture and Mario Ferraro scored for the Sharks, and James Reimer made 25 saves. Erik Karlsson was held off the scoresheet, ending the veteran defenseman's 14-game point streak. Marchand's goal came just one minute into the game

  • Devils rally from 2 down, beat Rangers on Severson's OT goal

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored with 2:13 left in overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson's first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New J