8 lab-grown diamond engagement rings to shop for a sweet Valentine's Day proposal

These are some of the best lab-made diamond engagement rings to shop now.

With Valentine's Day right around the corner, it might feel like just the right time to pop the question to your one and only. We get it: diamonds can be prohibitively expensive—and in recent years, they’ve come under pressure from both climate and human rights activists. Luckily, today’s consumers have the option of buying lab-grown diamonds and we found the best lab-grown diamond engagement rings for you to shop today.

Lab-created diamonds are an alternative to natural or mined diamonds, resembling them as closely as possible and containing the same physical properties. Made almost entirely of carbon, lab-grown diamonds can also be a more sustainable option for an engagement ring and often come in a larger variety of color options. There are plenty of lab-made diamond engagement rings, like those from Brilliant Earth, to choose from. Don’t know where to start? Keep scrolling for some of the best lab-made diamond engagement rings to make your Valentine's Day proposal unforgettable.

For some enchanting botanicals: Secret Garden Engagement Ring

Embrace a nature-inspired vibe with this Secret Garden Engagement Ring from Brilliant Earth.

Brilliant Earth’s Secret Garden Engagement Ring is a whimsical ring for a non-traditional bride. Woven vines of metal adorned with primly-placed diamonds lead to the center gem, creating a sense of movement throughout the entire piece. This ring is specifically designed to showcase a center lab diamond, but the shape and carat are customizable, and there are four metal options. We personally love the 14k Rose Gold, which heightens the look and feel of the diamonds.

From $2,850 at Brilliant Earth

For a sparkle of fun: Lightbox Round Stackable Ring

Stack this gorgeous Lightbox ring from Blue Nile with other pieces, or wear it on its own.

At first glance, the Lightbox Round Stackable Ring from Blue Nile is just that: A selection to add to other rings. But the detail of its three large, round diamonds connected by four smaller stones is too attractive to ignore. This 14k yellow gold ring would make a great engagement piece, especially with its three diamond color options: traditional white, a shimmering pink and a brilliant blue.

From $420 at Blue Nile

For a contemporary take on a classic: Knife-Edge Engagement Ring

If you’re looking for something simple and sophisticated, you’re in luck with Vrai's Knife-Edge Engagement Ring.

Vrai’s Knife-Edge Engagement Ring may look minimalist, but its sloped prongs and clean band give it a modern feel. There are plenty of options to enhance its look, too—multiple diamond shapes, like a classic round brilliant or modern trillion, compliment a variety of metal options, like platinum or 18k white gold. And when it comes time to actually select your lab-made diamond, you’re in luck: There are hundreds of options depending on shape and carat.

From $1,300 at Vrai

For a symbolic display: The Rosalie

The Toi et Moi engagement ring from Clean Origin, is one of our favorites. "Toi et Moi" is French for “You and Me.”

Celebrate your union with Clean Origin’s Rosalie engagement ring. French-inspired and thoroughly distinct, this piece features two lab-grown diamonds meeting in the middle of a metal band. And while one diamond is an oval cut, the larger gem’s shape is up to you—online customers say the pear shape compliments the ring well. Other reviews praise the quality of the diamonds and the overall unusual look.

From $2,000 at Clean Origin

For a timeless pick: Traditional Solitaire Engagement Ring

You can’t go wrong with a classic, like the Traditional Solitaire Engagement Ring from Miadonna.

Inspired by the iconic Tiffany Solitaire Engagement ring, the Traditional Solitaire Engagement Ring from Miadonna features a prong-style head, one-piece casting and a simple surrounding band. Customize this traditional style by choosing your own metal, color and shape of the ring’s lab-grown diamond, which makes it a bit more of a personal purchase. Online, customers rave about this ring’s fit and overall look, as well as Miadonna’s customer service throughout the process.

From $650 at Miadonna

For a touch of Royal glam: Soft Floral Diamond Engagement Ring

Shop the Soft Floral Diamond Engagement Ring from James Allen for something a bit more noble.

At first glance, the Soft Floral Diamond Engagement Ring from James Allen looks like something out of the British royal family’s jewelry collection. This grand ring features a spiraling floral design that swirls around the center stone. The band is studded with diamonds, adding a brilliant vintage feel to the ring. Customers love how this piece pairs with a variety of gemstones, especially lab-grown diamonds.

From $2,370 at James Allen

For a unique pop of color: Yellow Lab-Created Diamond Engagement Ring

This vibrant and eccentric ring from Jared is sure to catch eyes.

This Yellow Lab-Created Diamond Engagement Ring from Jared is captivating to say the least. Its two tiers of sparkling round diamonds frame the central yellow gem beautifully, spotlighting the vivid shade of yellow. The surrounding metal is 14k two-tone gold, featuring a white gold band and gold prongs to hold the yellow diamond. It’s an unconventional engagement ring, sure to make the recipient feel special.

From $3,500 at Jared

For a sophisticated finish: Lab-Created Diamonds by Kay Pear-Shaped Engagement Ring

KAY’s Pear-Shaped Engagement Ring is classy and breathtaking.

Looking for a ring that’s traditional with a bit of a stylish edge? Kay’s Pear-Shaped Engagement Ring is the pear-fect purchase. This 14k white gold ring features a pear-shaped lab-made diamond set in prongs at the center of a diamond-studded band. It’s a ring with an elegant appearance.

From $4,500 at Kay Jewelers

