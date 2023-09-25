8 Items at Dollar Tree That Cost Way More at Walmart
Maybe you avoid Dollar Tree because you think the quality of the items are low, or that the store won’t have what you’re looking for. The truth is you can find quite a few of your everyday essentials at Dollar Tree. Dollar Tree is known for their deals, and a lot of the time, the savings are significant.
Here are just a few items that will cost you a lot more at Walmart than at Dollar Tree.
Ceramic Plates
If you’re looking to spruce up your kitchen, Dollar Tree might have what you’re looking for. Decorative (yet functional) ceramic plates go for $1.25 apiece at Dollar Tree. For the same size ceramic plate at Walmart, you’ll be paying $2.92 each.
Popcorn Tub
Bringing the movie theater experience home is a lot more costly at Walmart. You’ll get two theater-style tubs for popcorn for $21 at Walmart. The same tubs are just $1.25 at Dollar Tree.
Egg Holder
Store your eggs for cheap with this 12.5-inch by 5-inch egg holder at the Dollar Tree, that costs just $1.25. A similar holder at Walmart costs $5.98.
Loaf Pan
A 8.5-inch by 4.5-inch by 2.5-inch loaf pan to cook bread in costs just $1.25 at Dollar Tree. For a pan that’s just slightly larger, it will cost $5.97 at Walmart.
Frying Pan
Stock up on kitchen essentials with this 11-inch frying pan from Dollar Tree for just $5. A similar one at Walmart will cost you $19.99 or more.
Dry Erase Board
Pick up a 8.5-inch by 11-inch dry erase board at Dollar Tree for $1.25. This same size board will cost you $7.99 at Walmart.
Basket
Baskets can serve as an organizational tool anywhere in your home — just make sure to pick them up at Dollar Tree for $1.25 each. You’ll pay $3.17 for a basket at Walmart, and it will be a smaller size.
Dust Pan and Brush Set
This handy cleaning set is $1.25 at Dollar Tree and $3.99 at Walmart.
