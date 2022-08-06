8 Items Around Your Home That May Be Worth More Than You Think

Gabrielle Olya
·3 min read
cerro_photography / Getty Images/iStockphoto
cerro_photography / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Here's some extra motivation to get your spring cleaning done -- you may uncover unexpected sources of cash. From collectibles to unused electronics, there are likely items around your home that you can sell for more than you think.

See: 6 Household Staples That Are a Waste of Money
Read More: Target, Amazon and 4 More Retailers That Will Reward You for Turning In Your Old Stuff

Here's a look at the items you may have lying around that you can cash in for big bucks.

apilarinos / iStock.com
apilarinos / iStock.com

Pokémon Cards

Not every Pokémon card is worth a fortune, but some of the rarer cards can be sold for big bucks. The most valuable Pokémon card -- the Pikachu Illustrator -- is valued at $900,000, according to Game Rant.

POLL: What Do You Think of Elon Musk Buying Twitter?

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Laptops

If you have any unused laptops at home, consider trading them in for cash on sites like Decluttr and Gazelle. The value of your unused tech will depend on the model, year and condition. Many households have $400 to $800 worth of cash in the form of unused laptop computers, said Michele Perry, a consumer tech expert at Gazelle.

Linda Bestwick / Shutterstock.com
Linda Bestwick / Shutterstock.com

Beanie Babies

As with any collectible item, the value of your Beanie Babies will vary based on how rare they are. You'll fetch the best prices for those with rare production errors or those that were only produced for a short amount of time. If you happen to own a Jolly walrus Beanie Baby, for example, it could be worth as much as $75,000, Parade reported. Jolly launched in 1997 and was retired just a year later.

Photo Disclaimer: Photo is for representational purposes only.

Skyler Ewing / Shutterstock.com
Skyler Ewing / Shutterstock.com

Cellphones

Given how often we typically upgrade our phones, it's pretty likely you have an unused cellphone somewhere in your home. As with laptops, the trade-in value will depend on the type of phone, how old it is and its condition, but you may be able to get $100 or so for even a fairly dated iPhone model. An iPhone 8 64G in good condition is typically valued at $105, according to SellCell.com.

Jo Galvao / Shutterstock.com
Jo Galvao / Shutterstock.com

Action Figures

Certain action figures are now seen as collectibles and are worth a pretty penny, so check to see what any of your old toys are currently going for on eBay.

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Furniture

Clean out your garage and storage spaces of any unused furniture, and reap the monetary rewards. It's pretty easy to get rid of unused furniture on sites like Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist, and you can make some serious cash if your items are still in good condition.

iconic-guitar-maker-gibson-files-for-bankruptcy.jpg
iconic-guitar-maker-gibson-files-for-bankruptcy.jpg

Musical Instruments

If you tried to take up a new hobby playing the drums or guitar, but now your instrument is just collecting dust, it may be time to sell. You can get pretty good resale value on musical instruments -- J. Money of Budgets Are Sexy reported selling his guitar and accessories for $225 on Craigslist.

DarioZg / Shutterstock.com
DarioZg / Shutterstock.com

Sports Equipment

Bicycles, skis, baseball bats and golf clubs all tend to have good resale value. Depending on the type of product, its age and condition, you can get anywhere from 30% to 60% of the original value of the product for your sports equipment, Medium reported.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 8 Items Around Your Home That May Be Worth More Than You Think

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Chun takes halfway lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — In Gee Chun is making another strong run at a major. The South Korean golfer took the halfway lead at the Women's British Open after a 5-under 66 in the second round on Friday, putting her in position to challenge for a second major title of the year, and fourth overall. Chun had an 8-under total of 134, putting her one shot ahead of South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai and Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom, who both shot 65. Seven-time major winner Inbee Park, also of South Korea,

  • Don Goodwin, who brought together CBC Sports and the Canada Games, headed for Hall of Honour

    More than 50 years later, the Canada Games and CBC seem inextricable from one another. It was Don Goodwin, who played key roles in both parties, who first orchestrated the arrangement in 1969. Now, as the 28th Canada Games get set to begin in Niagara, Ont., Goodwin will be posthumously inducted into the event's Hall of Honour on Friday. Goodwin died in 2018. Widow Rosemary Goodwin said the acknowledgement "means the world" to her. "Don was never a person who gave a fig about recognition," she sa

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal ... it was the first

  • Calgary is a 'great fit' for new Flame Huberdeau

    CALGARY — After a tumultuous start to the off-season, the Calgary Flames announced some good news late Thursday night with the signing of newly acquired left-winger Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year, $84 million contract extension. “They're the team that traded for me, and you want to play for a team that wants you,” said Huberdeau on Friday morning. “I'm excited to be a Flame for the next nine years. That was my goal right, from the get-go, and we got it done.” Last season, Calgary was 50-21-

  • CF Montreal carries strong road form into matchup with surging Columbus

    MONTREAL — A lot has been made about CF Montreal’s form on the road this year, and for good reason. While the club struggled to get points away from Stade Saputo last season, Montreal has improved to become a top-10 road team this year, beating a club record with five wins. Huge road wins against the rival New York Red Bulls and reigning CONCACAF Champions League champion Seattle have given head coach Wilfried Nancy and his squad valuable points. Another challenge awaits them as they travel to C

  • Charron, Deguchi and McIntosh top the podium for Canada at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadians continue to rack up medals at the Commonwealth Games. Three Canadians were golden on Monday, as part of a 13-medal performance. Maude Charron of Sainte-Luce, Que., won the women's 64-kilogram weightlifting event to set a Commonwealth Games record. Judoka Christa Deguchi won in the women's 57-kilogram event and swimmer Summer McIntosh of Toronto was atop the podium in the women's 200-metre individual medley. Charron lifted 101 kilograms in the snatch and the

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal ... it was the first

  • What Blue Jays can expect from each trade deadline acquisition

    The Blue Jays were busy at the trade deadline. Here's what you need to know about the new guys.

  • Kailen Sheridan, Lucas Cavallini named Canada Soccer players of the month

    TORONTO — Goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan and forward Lucas Cavallini have been named Canada Soccer’s players of the month for July. Sheridan was named the top 'keeper at the recent CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico, where she helped Canada qualify for the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Sheridan and teammates Jessie Fleming, Vanessa Gilles and Julia Grosso were named to the tournament's Best XI. Sheridan, a native of Whitby, Ont., who plays her club soccer for the NWSL's San Diego Wave, posted four consecut

  • Jonathan Huberdeau gets $84M, 8-year extension with the Flames

    CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and recently acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau have agreed to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension. The 29-year-old Huberdeau came to Calgary from the Florida Panthers with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, forward Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick last month for star forward Matthew Tkachuk. Calgary announced Huberdeau's new deal Thursday night. “I’m thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long-term,” Huberdeau

  • Northern athletes undaunted by their challenges at Canada Games

    YELLOWKNIFE — Athletes from across Canada's North will be among those competing at this month's Canada Summer Games, including some in sports rarely seen in their home territories. Nunavut is sending its first beach volleyball team to compete at the amateur multi-sport festival that opened Saturday in Ontario's Niagara Region and concludes Aug. 21. “We don’t play beach volleyball very often in Nunavut," beach player Talia Grant said. "We don’t have the facilities for it. “I’m incredibly excited

  • Toronto FC moves to bring Richie Laryea back into the fold after stint in England

    Toronto FC moved to strengthen its roster Thursday, finalizing a deal to bring fullback Richie Laryea back into the fold. The 27-year-old from Toronto spent three seasons in TFC colours before being sold to Nottingham Forest in January. But he saw limited playing time in England's second tier, unable to crack a Forest lineup on a winning run under manager Steve Cooper, who led the team to promotion. Toronto coach Bob Bradley, who doubles as the team's sporting director, said the deal to bring ba

  • Vote: With Huberdeau signed long-term, who won the Flames-Panthers trade?

    The Flames salvaged a potentially disastrous summer by inking Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year deal. How are you feeling about the Tkachuk trade now?

  • Scottie Barnes' trainer discusses how the Raptors rookie improved his ball-handling

    Brian Macon, Scottie Barnes' basketball trainer, joined Amit Mann to detail at how he helped the reigning Rookie of the Year improve his ball-handling skills during the offseason. The full episode on Barnes' offseason development can be found on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Mangiapane nets 3-year deal, $17.4 million from Flames, avoids salary arbitration

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane of the Calgary Flames was rewarded on Monday for setting career highs in goals, assists and points this past season. The Flames signed the 26-year-old forward to a three-year contract worth $17.4 million. Mangiapane set career highs in goals (35), assists (20) and points (55) during the 2021-22 NHL season. The winger, who played all 82 regular-season games, finished the season with the fourth-most goals on the Flames and tied for the sixth most road goals in the NHL w

  • Whitecaps sign Austrian international midfielder Alessandro Schopf

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps have signed Austrian central midfielder Alessandro Schopf to a contract through 2024, with a club option for 2025. The club said in a release that Shopf was signed using targeted allocation money and will take up an international roster spot pending receipt of his international transfer certificate. Schopf spent last season with Arminia Bielefeld in Germany's Bundesliga, where he started 29 of his 33 appearances across all competitions. He spent six seasons fr

  • Shot putter Mitton throws 19.44m for 3rd at Diamond League in Poland

    Fresh off a gold-medal performance at the Commonwealth Games, Sarah Mitton delivered the 15th top-three finish of her banner shot put season on Saturday. The Canadian record holder's 19.44-metre throw on her second of six attempts held up for a third-place result at Silesia Kamila Skolimowska, the first-ever Diamond League track and field meet in Chorzów, Poland. Three days earlier, the native of Brooklyn, N.S., threw 19.03 to edge Jamaica's Danniel Thomas-Dodd in the Commonwealth final in Birmi

  • Canada's Olivier Aubin-Mercier moves within one win of US$1-million MMA payday

    NEW YORK — (The Canadian Gangster) Olivier Aubin-Mercier won a unanimous decision over Paraguay's Alex Martinez on Friday to move into the lightweight final of the Professional Fighters League. The 33-year-old from Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Que., will face Scotland's Stevie (Braveheart) Ray for the 155-pound title and a US$1-million payday. Aubin-Mercier (16-5-0) knocked Martinez down seconds into both the second and third rounds, controlling him on the ground once they got there. The judges s

  • After 2nd major title, Brooke Henderson can build on Canadian sports legacy at British Open

    When Brooke Henderson won the Evian Championship in July, her place in Canadian golf lore was cemented. The 24-year-old from Smiths Falls, Ont., became the first Canadian pro golfer to ever win multiple majors. Henderson's first major title came at the Women's PGA Championship in 2016, when she was just 18 years old. She owns 10 other career tour wins, including at the ShopRite LPGA Classic in June. Her 12 total titles are more than any Canadian pro golfer in history. She's twice competed at the

  • Canada adds eight medals at Commonwealth Games split between wrestling and diving

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canada's divers and wrestlers have added eight more medals to its tally at the Commonwealth Games. Diver Mia Vallee of Beaconsfield, Que., who won gold in the women's one-metre springboard, and freestyle wrestler Amar Dhesi of Surrey, B.C., who struck gold on the mat, had Canada's best results on Friday. Vallee said that the key to her victory was ignoring the impressive field and focusing on her own performance. "I think I've learned throughout the past year to real