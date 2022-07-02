8 Items Around Your Home That May Be Worth More Than You Think

cerro_photography / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Here's some extra motivation to get your spring cleaning done -- you may uncover unexpected sources of cash. From collectibles to unused electronics, there are likely items around your home that you can sell for more than you think.

Here's a look at the items you may have lying around that you can cash in for big bucks.

Pokémon Cards

Not every Pokémon card is worth a fortune, but some of the rarer cards can be sold for big bucks. The most valuable Pokémon card -- the Pikachu Illustrator -- is valued at $900,000, according to Game Rant.

Laptops

If you have any unused laptops at home, consider trading them in for cash on sites like Decluttr and Gazelle. The value of your unused tech will depend on the model, year and condition. Many households have $400 to $800 worth of cash in the form of unused laptop computers, said Michele Perry, a consumer tech expert at Gazelle.

Beanie Babies

As with any collectible item, the value of your Beanie Babies will vary based on how rare they are. You'll fetch the best prices for those with rare production errors or those that were only produced for a short amount of time. If you happen to own a Jolly walrus Beanie Baby, for example, it could be worth as much as $75,000, Parade reported. Jolly launched in 1997 and was retired just a year later.

Cellphones

Given how often we typically upgrade our phones, it's pretty likely you have an unused cellphone somewhere in your home. As with laptops, the trade-in value will depend on the type of phone, how old it is and its condition, but you may be able to get $100 or so for even a fairly dated iPhone model. An iPhone 8 64G in good condition is typically valued at $105, according to SellCell.com.

Action Figures

Certain action figures are now seen as collectibles and are worth a pretty penny, so check to see what any of your old toys are currently going for on eBay.

Furniture

Clean out your garage and storage spaces of any unused furniture, and reap the monetary rewards. It's pretty easy to get rid of unused furniture on sites like Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist, and you can make some serious cash if your items are still in good condition.

Musical Instruments

If you tried to take up a new hobby playing the drums or guitar, but now your instrument is just collecting dust, it may be time to sell. You can get pretty good resale value on musical instruments -- J. Money of Budgets Are Sexy reported selling his guitar and accessories for $225 on Craigslist.

Sports Equipment

Bicycles, skis, baseball bats and golf clubs all tend to have good resale value. Depending on the type of product, its age and condition, you can get anywhere from 30% to 60% of the original value of the product for your sports equipment, Medium reported.

