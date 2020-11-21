8 Injured in Wisconsin Mall Shooting; Suspect at Large

Eight people were injured in a shooting at a mall in Wisconsin in the United States on Friday according to local police.



“Seven injured adults and one teenager were taken to the hospital right away. The extent of the injuries in not known yet,” read a statement from Milwaukee County Sheriff’s office.

“Preliminary statements from witnesses indicated that the shooter is a white male in his 20’s or 30’s. Investigators are working on determining the identity of the suspect,” it read.



The Mayfair Mall has been closed until further notice. The police are on the lookout for the shooter.

The motive is still unknown and the shooter had left the scene before the authorities had arrived.



Several people were seen rushing inside the mall to take cover when they heard the gunshots, reported local media channels. The witnesses said they heard eight to 12 gunshots, reported AP.



The Mayfair Mall was the site of a shooting in February when a police officer, Joseph Mensah, shot and killed Alvin Cole, a 17-year-old African-American male. The cop had argued that he shot the man out of self-defence but soon the mall became a hotspot for protests.

