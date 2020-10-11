8 Indian beaches awarded 'Blue Flag', Javadekar says proud moment for country

Eight beaches of India, spread across five states and two union territories, have been awarded the

New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI): Eight beaches of India, spread across five states and two union territories, have been awarded the "Blue Flag" by an international jury.

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said that it is a proud moment for India.

"Proud moment for India; all 8 beaches recommended by government gets coveted International #Blueflag Certification," Javadekar tweeted.

He informed beaches of Shivrajpur (Dwarka-Gujarat), Ghoghla (Diu), Kasarkod and Padubidri (Karnataka), Kappad (Kerala), Rushikonda (Andhra Pradesh), Golden Beach (Odisha) and Radhanagar (Andaman & Nicobar Islands) have bagged awards.

The minister said that this is an outstanding feat as no Blue Flag nation has ever been awarded for 8 beaches in a single attempt.

According to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, India has also been awarded the 3rd Prize by the International Jury under the "International Best Practices" for pollution control in coastal regions.

"It is an outstanding feat considering that no 'BLUE FLAG' nation has ever been awarded for 8 beaches in a single attempt," Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Shri Prakash Javadekar said in a tweet message adding "this is also a global recognition of India's conservation and sustainable development efforts".

"India is also the first country in "Asia-Pacific" region which has achieved this feat in just about 2 years' time," Javadekar said.

"Japan, South Korea and UAE are the only other Asian nations who have been conferred with a couple of Blue Flag beaches, however, in a time frame of about 5 to 6 years! India is now in the league of 50 "BLUE FLAG" countries and we take pride in this honour to our Nation, planning to taking this journey forward to 100 such beaches in the country in the next five years," read the release by the Union Environment Ministry. (ANI)