8 IL lottery players have won more than $10M in recent years. 2 were playing Mega Millions

A “life-changing amount of cash” is up for grabs in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing, as the jackpot has reached an estimated $1.35 billion.

“If a player wins Friday night’s massive grand prize, it would be the second largest Mega Millions jackpot in U.S. history,” the Illinois Lottery reported in a Jan. 13 press release.

A Mega Millions ticket worth more than $1 billion was purchased from a gas station in northeastern Illinois in July.

“Just six months ago, a $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot was won with a single ticket purchased at the Speedway gas station in Des Plaines, Illinois,” Illinois Lottery officials said. “This was the fifth largest lottery prize in U.S. history and the largest prize ever won in Illinois.”

Eight Illinois lottery players have won $10 million or more in draw games in the past three and a half years, spokesperson Meghan Powers told the News-Democrat.

Here’s a list of the big wins:

$1.337 billion in Mega Millions July 29, 2022

$56 million in Mega Millions June 8, 2021

$16.5 million in Lotto game June 27, 2020

$16 million in Lotto game Dec. 30, 2019

$15.75 million in Lotto game April 11, 2019

$12.5 million in Lotto game April 23, 2022

$11.6 million in Lotto game Dec. 12, 2020

$10.1 million in Lotto game Aug. 29, 2022

There are more than 7,000 Illinois Lottery retailers across the state, and players can also purchase tickets online.

Mega Millions tickets cost $2 a piece, and players can add an optional Megaplier for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes.

The next Mega Millions drawing will take place at 9:59 p.m. Friday, and tickets can be purchased up to 9:45 p.m.

If you or someone you know has a problem with gambling, help is available at 1-800-522-4700.

IL lottery players have bought more than 1M winning tickets this Mega Millions roll