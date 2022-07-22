After 8 hours of deliberation, Fayette County jury convicts man in double murder trial

After eight hours of deliberation, a Fayette County jury has found a Detroit man guilty of murder in the deaths of two people who were shot and killed at a Lexington apartment in 2019, according to prosecutors and the Department of Public Advocacy.

Antonio “Tyree” Gaskin, 45, was found guilty after a four-day trial on two murder counts and two counts of failure to report the deaths of Sharmaine Carter, 25, and Marquis Harris, 24. The jury recommended that Gaskin be sentenced to life in prison on his murder convictions with the possibility of parole after 20 years.

The jury also recommended a 90-day sentence for Gaskin’s failures to report the deaths, according to the office of the Fayette Commonwealth’s Attorney. The sentencing recommendation was announced around 3 a.m. Friday morning.

Fayette Commonwealth’s Attorney Lou Anna Red Corn said that prosecutors Katie Webster and Jackie Alexander “did an outstanding job building the case against Gaskin brick by brick.”

The trial came nearly three years after Carter and Harris were found dead at the Crystal Gardens Apartments on Alexandria Drive.

In the course of the four-day trial, prosecutors argued that cell phone evidence and video footage placed Gaskin at the scene of the crime. They also argued that a witness saw Gaskin with Harris just before the shooting and identified Gaskin in a photo.

Gaskin’s defense team, which featured attorneys Sarah Langer and J. Parker Mincy, argued that the witness may have inaccurately identified Gaskin because he was originally shown only Gaskin’s photo.

Defense attorneys also argued during the trial that prosecutors had left too many questions unanswered, and other suspects should have been investigated further before accusing Gaskin of the crime.

Gaskin is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 31 by Fayette Circuit Judge Thomas Travis, who presided over the trial.

