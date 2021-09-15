These 8 at-home face treatments are even better than a salon facial

8 face masks that work better than a facial

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

If you’ve ever had a great facial at a spa, you know they’re a fun way to indulge in yourself. But sometimes life gets in the way, and making the time or spending the cash to receive a professional beauty treatment becomes more of a chore than a treat. Thankfully, soothing face masks are aplenty in the skincare realm, and many of them are formulated to replicate the experience and effects of an in-salon facial. Whether you're looking to deeply cleanse your pores or quench your skin’s dryness, you can find a mask to address any skin type and concern.

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

1. For moisturization: Bliss Mighty Marshmallow Face Mask

Moisturize dry skin with the Bliss Mighty Marshmallow Face Mask.

Marshmallow root extract is an unexpected treat in this moisture-packed face mask from Bliss. The herbal ingredient that once flavored the campfire staple is used here for its ability to make the skin feel hydrated and look luminous. Reviewers love the mask's airy, whipped texture that feels smooth and works for even those with parched skin. The mask claims to brighten and smooth the skin with ingredients like vitamin C and olive leaf extract. Apply a thick layer onto cleansed skin and rinse off after 10 to 15 minutes. This mask can be used two to three times weekly for fresher skin.

One Amazon reviewer writes: "This is by far my fave mask ever. I have tried many face masks and this one is perfect. It is so light, just like a marshmallow ... once I wash it off, my face feels extremely clean and looks brighter. I do this mask a couple times a week and love it!"

Get the Bliss Mighty Marshmallow Face Mask on Amazon for $12.99

2. For exfoliation: GlamGlow Youthmud Treatment Mask

Exfoliate your skin with the GlamGlow Youthmud Glow Stimulating & Exfoliating Treatment Mask.

GlamGlow is famous as a purveyor of mud masks, and this exfoliating treatment mask is among its stars. It’s ideal for normal to oily skin types looking for facial-worthy results from oil-absorbing clay and exfoliating volcanic rock. More than 1,000 five-star reviews say this thick-textured mask is worth the pretty penny if soft, glowing skin is your goal. Apply a thin layer to the skin and leave it on for up to 10 minutes—you'll feel a tingling sensation, which means the product is working. Use it one to two times a week to reap its glow-inducing benefits.

Story continues

One Sephora reviewer raves: "I am actually impressed! This mask does give you immediate results. After the first use, my skin was glowing, soft, almost like baby skin. It's magic in a bottle. I highly recommend."

Get the GlamGlow Youthmud Glow Stimulating & Exfoliating Treatment Mask on Sephora for $60

3. For breakouts: Ahava Clearing Facial Treatment Mask

Battle against breakouts with the Ahava Clearing Facial Treatment Mask.

Dirt and oil buildup can lead to a whole host of acne-related issues. If your skin is suffering, take a page out of Ahava's book and opt for this “detoxifying” mask. Aesthetically pleasing blue tint aside, this mask uses Dead Sea mineral mud and "jojoba spheres" to reduce inflammation, balance out your complexion and suck up excess oil that could otherwise lead to breakouts. Rather than feeling squeaky-clean after use (which really just means your skin has been dried out), your skin is left feeling clear, calm and moisturized.

One Ahava reviewer writes: "Dried up the oil without drying out the skin. I have a skin condition similar to cystic acne and it helps draw the pus to the surface. Helps clear the cysts up quickly. Love it!"

Get the Ahava Clearing Facial Treatment Mask from Amazon for $31

4. For anti-aging: Olehenriksen Phat Glow Facial Mask

Keep signs of aging at bay with the Olehenriksen Phat Glow Facial Mask.

If facials don't sit well with your sensitive skin but you're still looking to get out ahead of your anti-aging routine, look to this face mask from Olehenriksen. What makes this formula unique is its use of polyhydroxy acids (PHAs) to chemically exfoliate the skin, as this type of acid is gentler than alpha or beta hydroxy acids that most masks contain. The result is diminished fine lines, a more even skin tone and an overall more radiant complexion. To use, apply an even layer onto cleansed, dry skin and massage it into the skin until the pink formula turns white. Leave on for 15 minutes before removing with a damp cloth. This mask can be used day or night, twice a week, and before makeup application.

One Sephora reviewer writes: "I absolutely adore this product. I use it two times a week and have noticed an extreme reduction in pores, smoother skin and a brighter glow to my skin. I have also noticed a reduction in fine lines! I have used numerous masks before but nothing compares to this product."

Get the Olehenriksen Phat Glow Facial Mask from Sephora for $50

5. For hydration: Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask

Hydrate parched skin with the Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask.

The Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask is designed to give your skin the ultimate pick-me-up after airplane travel, where recirculated air can dehydrate your skin and leave you with a dull complexion. With over 2,000 glowing reviews on Sephora, it's a fan favorite for a reason, whether used for travel or at-home use. It leaves the skin feeling baby-soft and it has a fragrance-free formula that makes it ideal for sensitive skin types who are prone to irritation. Use it as a rinse-off mask to douse stressed-out, dried-out skin with skin-brightening and -plumping ingredients like niacinamide, glycerin and hyaluronic acid.

One Sephora reviewer gushes: "I absolutely love the Jet Lag Mask! I always have it on hand and love that this new one is unscented. I mostly apply before bed, but I've found that it goes so well under my makeup, too. Overall [I’m] really happy with it—it's going to be a staple in my beauty routine for sure!"

Get the Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask from Sephora for $48

6. For soothing redness: E.L.F. Cosmetics Supermask

Sooth red, inflamed skin with the E.L.F. Cosmetics Supermask.

This E.L.F. Supermask is worth a try if you're looking for anti-redness benefits. Whether you've spent too much time outdoors, got a little carried away with exfoliation or have ultra-sensitive skin, this can help. Its hero ingredient is centella asiatica, a herbaceous plant that contains antioxidants to protect and soothe the skin. The mask features a gel-like texture that feels cooling to the touch—just what inflamed skin needs.

One Amazon reviewer writes: "Wow! This product smells and feels similar to products used in facials. Less irritation than those products, though. Packaging is super cute. Love it to clear up all my acne and calm my skin. Will definitely continue to use!"

Get the E.L.F. Cosmetics Supermask from Amazon for $12

7. For clearing pores: Origins Clear Improvement Active Charcoal Mask

Leave your skin feeling cleaner with the Origins Clear Improvement Active Charcoal Mask.

This purifying face mask from Origins makes pores a priority, boasting over 2,000 five-star reviews on Sephora for its ability to reduce the appearance of enlarged pores in seven days. The key ingredient is charcoal, which works to eliminate dirt and impurities settled in your pores. For best results, place a warm towel onto cleansed skin first to prime the skin. After one minute, apply a generous layer of the mask and let it sit for 10 minutes before rinsing well. Use it once a week to give your skin a refresh.

One Sephora reviewer writes: "I have very sensitive, acne-prone skin, and this product worked very well. It helped to unclog my pores and did not make me break out afterward. I can visibly see blackheads disappear right after using this mask. Bought this multiple times and I always will buy again."

Get the Origins Clear Improvement Active Charcoal Mask from Sephora for $28

8. For brightening dullness: FaceTory Glow Baby Glow Brightening and Soothing Sheet Mask

Brighten up your complexion with the FaceTory Glow Baby Glow Brightening and Soothing Sheet Mask.

There are many things that can contribute to your skin looking dull and lackluster—namely: dehydration and uneven skin tone which together can emphasize fine lines and wrinkles. This single-use, two-step face mask from FaceTory tackles all of these concerns quicker than a facial. To use, pat the contents of the ampoule labeled “Step 1” all over the skin using pressing motions. Then apply the sheet mask over top to seal in all the serum. Reviewers love how pampering this mask is and claim their skin looks brighter after using.

One Amazon reviewer writes: "I've tried some very expensive sheet masks, and this product (and brand) is one of my favorites. These masks are really hydrating and absorb really well... I highly recommend using after a hot shower, when the skin has higher absorption qualities. I can use this on my skin when it's fragile, red, irritated, inflamed or suffering from rosacea and psoriasis without it burning. It works much better than some of my high-quality serums and is not greasy."

Get the FaceTory Glow Baby Glow Brightening and Soothing Sheet Mask on Amazon for $7.21

Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’s free and you can unsubscribe at any time.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 8 face masks that are even better than a facial