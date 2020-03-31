8 Home and Away spoilers for next week

Photo credit: Getty Images/ Digital Spy/ST - Channel 5

From Digital Spy

Home and Away spoilers follow for UK-pace episodes on Channel 5.

Next week's Home and Away episodes see the ongoing Leah Patterson-Baker mystery gather pace, while Willow and Alex reach a crossroads.

With the Summer Bay soap now airing twice a week on Channel 5 as a temporary measure, here's a guide to 8 big moments coming up.

1. There's a shocking update on Leah

Photo credit: Channel 5

Leah's loved ones remain baffled by her mysterious disappearance, especially as her blog has started to be updated again. Justin obsessively checks the website for further updates and is surprised when a new post promises an "exciting announcement".

When the big news finally comes, Justin is shocked to see a new picture of a smiling Leah wearing an engagement ring. It appears that Leah has become involved with another man, but everything may not be as it seems.

2. Colby tries to reason with Bella

Photo credit: Channel 5

Colby continues to put pressure on Bella when it comes to her counselling. Bella had agreed to start attending regular sessions after her recent issues, but has failed to engage with counsellor Patricia so far.

Colby gives Bella an opportunity to start confiding in him over what the problem is, but his constant questions push his little sister to breaking point.

3. Bella reveals why she's so afraid

Photo credit: Channel 5

When Colby's questions finally become too much to cope with, Bella reminds him of the main stumbling block when it comes to counselling – if she talks about the death of her father, it would implicate Colby.

Bella isn't prepared to lose Colby, but he insists that her mental health is the priority and she should talk about Ross if she needs to. But with so much at stake, will Bella really do this when it comes to the crunch?

4. Jasmine doesn't want to lose Willow

Photo credit: Channel 5

A few weeks on from Robbo's death, the pain is still raw for Jasmine and she appreciates her friends more than ever. Irene, Willow and Alex all play their parts in supporting Jasmine through her grief.

In a private moment with Irene, an emotional Jasmine admits that she dreads the day when Willow leaves the Bay with Alex. After already losing Robbo, saying goodbye to one of her best friends will be a tough blow.

5. Alex questions the big move

Photo credit: Channel 5

Alex and Willow have agreed to leave Summer Bay together, as Alex will soon be taking on a hospital job elsewhere. However, Alex is forced to face the consequences of the big move when she overhears Jasmine's conversation with Irene.

Alex also spots other signs which seem to indicate that Willow should be staying in the Bay. All of a sudden, their plans are thrown up in the air again.

6. Alex sparks fears in Willow

Photo credit: Channel 5

Keen to bury any doubts, Alex suggests to Willow that they should buy a house together when they leave the Bay.

Willow worries that it's happening too quickly, which leaves Alex fearful that she doesn't want to commit. Are the couple on different paths again?

7. Dean is on the move

Photo credit: Channel 5

Colby and Bella also agree to let Dean move into the pier apartment with them, as there's an empty room now that Jasmine has gone to live with Irene.

Dean quickly crosses the line by spontaneously inviting Ziggy to move in too, even though he hasn't cleared this with Colby. Ziggy is also left wondering about the implications of their relationship moving so quickly.

8. Jasmine reaches another turning point

Photo credit: Channel 5

Tori will soon be starting work at the hospital again after her maternity leave. Marilyn offers to quit her job at the Diner and look after Grace once Tori is back at work. Justin also suggests that Jasmine might want to be involved in the childcare, although Tori fears that it could be too painful for Jasmine to look after Grace following Robbo's death.

Jasmine and Tori end up spending time together again following the arrival of Robbo's will. Although Jasmine is initially nervous, she finds that it's cathartic to see Tori and baby Grace again.

