8 Home and Away spoilers for next week

Photo credit: Digital Spy - Channel 5

From Digital Spy

Home and Away spoilers follow for UK-pace episodes on Channel 5.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Next week's Home and Away episodes see Leah Patterson-Baker's kidnap ordeal come to a dramatic conclusion, with Colby Thorne also caught in the crossfire.

Here's a full collection of eight big moments to watch out for.

1. Leah's ordeal continues

Photo credit: Channel 5

Leah is still being held captive by evil Douglas, who's demanding that they tie the knot. Douglas gives Leah a photo of another bride and orders her to replicate her look exactly for their own ceremony.

Although Leah is still following Douglas's every instruction in fear of his violent temper, she's secretly panicking over her situation and wonders if there's a way to get out of it.

2. Colby finds a way to help Justin

Photo credit: Channel 5

Justin is outraged that the police aren't taking the Leah case more seriously after she spoke to them over the phone and insisted that she was fine. He begs local cop Colby to tell him where Leah is, although Colby can't do so without breaking confidentiality rules.

Knowing how important this is to Justin, Colby sneakily leaves Leah's file lying around so that he has a chance to take a peek. Justin gets the address he needs and rushes off to find Leah for himself.

3. Leah makes her escape

Photo credit: Channel 5

As Leah and Douglas's twisted marriage ceremony is about to begin, Leah takes the opportunity to fight back and attacks him. With Douglas taken by surprise, Leah has the chance to flee out into the bush – wearing her wedding dress.

When Leah reaches the road, she crosses paths with Justin, who has turned up in his car. Justin is overwhelmed to finally come face-to-face with Leah again and takes her to the hospital for a check-up.

4. Colby is attacked

Photo credit: Channel 5

Colby is horrified to hear about Leah's kidnap and turns up at Douglas's house with a team from the police. There are various pieces of evidence which point to Leah's ordeal, but no sign of Douglas himself.

Story continues

When Colby checks out one of the bedrooms, Douglas suddenly emerges from a cupboard and lashes out at him. Colby's colleague Murray overpowers Douglas and takes him into custody, but Colby struggles in agony after being stabbed by the villain.

5. Colby is rushed to hospital

Photo credit: Channel 5

Colby's injuries see him admitted to the hospital, where the staff are initially confused by the severity of the pain that he's suffering. It's Alex who figures out that Douglas must have severed an artery when he stabbed Colby in the leg.

Alex performs emergency surgery on Colby while he's still conscious. Bella and Dean watch on in horror as they see how much pain Colby is in.

6. Mac is given a wake-up call

Photo credit: Channel 5

Colby's life-or-death drama at the hospital has a big impact on a number of characters. While Bella is frantic with worry for her brother, Willow struggles to be around her ex-girlfriend Alex, who's continuing to treat Colby.

Mac is also struck by how deeply she cares for Colby as he remains in this desperate situation. It dawns on her that she may not be over him.

7. Leah struggles to move on

Photo credit: Channel 5

After a check-up at the hospital, Leah is allowed to return home to the Morgan house. Understandably, she's deeply shaken by her ordeal and Justin quickly realises that it'll take a long time before she's back to her old self.

Justin and Irene try their best to make Leah feel safe, but after weeks of following Douglas's every demand, she keeps meekly deferring to Justin when it comes to all decision-making. Justin and Irene are disturbed to see Leah so changed.

8. Jasmine worries about Willow

Photo credit: Channel 5

It's all over between Willow and Alex after they couldn't agree on plans for their future. Although Willow is understandably sad about the situation, Jasmine seems to be even more upset on behalf of her friend.

Willow realises that Jasmine is getting overly invested in the situation after her own heartbreaking loss of Robbo. She takes a calm but firm approach, reminding Jasmine that their situations are very different.

Home and Away currently airs on Mondays and Fridays at 1.15pm on Channel 5.

Digital Spy now has a newsletter – sign up to get it sent straight to your inbox.

Read more Home and Away spoilers on our dedicated homepage

Want up-to-the-minute soaps news, spoilers and gossip on your social feeds? Just hit 'Like' on our Digital Spy Soaps Facebook page and 'Follow' on our @soapscoop Twitter account.



You Might Also Like