8 Home Appliances To Stay Away From Buying

Owning home appliances that fit your lifestyle is important, but it’s also wise to consider their impact on your wallet. It’s not just about the initial price tag, either; you should also consider their long-term effect on your finances. From energy consumption to repair expenses, these appliances might be chipping away at your budget more than you realize. Understanding which ones are cost-effective can help you make smarter choices, ensuring your home is both comfortable and economically efficient.

Here are eight home appliances to stay away from buying.

Washers and Dryers With Too Many Electronic Features

“As someone who wants to put the most effective and cost-efficient appliances in my rental properties, the washers and dryers I avoid are ones heavy with electronic features,” said Mark Severino, a real estate investor and landlord in Dallas, Texas, who owns Best Texas House Buyers, LLC. “Units with mechanical knobs and buttons are less likely to break down, more easy to repair and generally more robustly built. If the fancier washers and dryers with lights and LED screens malfunction, diagnosing the problem is more complex. Usually, the entire appliance is down, and ultimately, the repairs are more expensive.”

Traditional Water Heaters

“Traditional models exhibit a constant heating pattern, even when water is not in use, resulting in unnecessary energy consumption and inflated gas bills,” said Martina Genao, the director of operations at the Emergency Plumbing Squad.

“Instead, consider the energy-efficient alternative of tankless or on-demand water heaters. These units operate by heating water only when needed, eliminating the standby energy losses associated with conventional storage tanks. By opting for this upgrade and avoiding outdated or poorly insulated water heaters, you not only realize immediate cost savings, but also actively contribute to fostering a more sustainable and eco-friendly home environment.”

Off-Brand Coffee Makers

“While it might be tempting to go for the cheapest coffee maker, some off-brand options may have durability and performance issues,” cautioned Paige Robinson, financial expert and owner of House Buyers. “Choose a well-known brand with positive reviews to ensure a reliable and efficient coffee brewing experience.”

Washer-Dryer Combo Unit

“While having a washing machine and dryer in one appliance is convenient, these devices frequently have downsides,” said Mitch Kenney, CEO of Sveagle Plumbing. “One noteworthy disadvantage is that the drying capacity is typically much lower than the washing capacity, resulting in longer drying periods for a typical laundry load. This inefficiency can counteract the benefits of having a combined unit in terms of saving time.

“Furthermore, if one function fails, it might influence the entire appliance, resulting in expensive repairs or replacements. Separate washing machines and dryers are a more efficient and dependable long-term alternative for those with space.”

Single-Use Kitchen Gadgets

“We all love a good kitchen gadget that promises to make our lives easier, but many of these single-use appliances end up taking up space and collecting dust,” said Warner Quiroga, founder and CEO of Prestige Home Buyers. “Not only are they wasteful to our wallets, but they also use electricity every time we plug them in. Instead, opt for multi-purpose kitchen tools that can serve multiple functions and save you money in the long run.”

Certain Models of Heat Pumps in Extremely Cold Climates

Josh Mitchell, HVAC technician and owner of Air Conditioner Lab, said, “While heat pumps are generally efficient, some models lose efficiency in extremely cold climates. In these regions, it’s important to choose a heat pump designed for low temperatures or consider supplemental heating.”

Oversized Central Air Conditioning Systems

“Sometimes, bigger isn’t better,” said Mitchell. “Oversized AC units tend to cycle on and off frequently, leading to inefficient energy use and increased wear and tear. It’s crucial to size your system correctly for your home.”

Portable Air Conditioners

“While they seem convenient, many portable air conditioners are not as energy-efficient as window units or split systems,” Mitchell said. “They can also struggle to effectively cool larger spaces.”

