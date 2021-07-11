8 held in Odisha's Kalahandi; tiger, leopard skins seized

A visual of the arrested people along with skins of animals. (Photo/ANI)

Kalahandi (Odisha) [India], July 11 (ANI): As many as eight people were arrested in Kalahandi, Odisha for allegedly possessing skins of eight leopards and one Royal Bengal tiger.

A team of inter-state wildlife crime control bureau conducted the raids and arrested the eight accused on Saturday.

Speaking to media persons, Kalahandi's Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) Siba Prasad Rath said, "Teams of Inter-state Wildlife Crime Control Bureau conducted raids in Kalahandi's Bafla and Sagada villages."

"Chhatisgarh Wildlife Crime Control Bureau came here with Raipur and Jabalpur range officer and our range officer also joined," he added.

Ayush Jain, Deputy Director of Wildlife department, Gariaband in Chhattisgarh informed that in the Crime Control Bureau a body has been formed under the Wildlife Protection Act whose key work involves inter-state coordination and information sharing. (ANI)