Use these 8 hair serums to give your scalp the care and attention it needs

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
You may not realize it, but your scalp is your skin. In making sure your hair stays healthy, it’s important to keep your scalp healthy, too. Luckily, there are plenty of hair serums out there that make caring for your hair and your scalp easy. From anti-thinning formulas to cooling, soothing solutions, these 8 hair serums are definitely worth adding to your routine.
1. TPH by Taraji Ultra Chill Energizing And Cooling Serum, $11.99
Credit: TPH by Taraji
Why we love it: If you wear protective styles, then you probably know a thing or two about itchy scalp. This hair serum delivers a cool, minty sensation that soothes the scalp every time, whether you’re rocking a wig, box braids or even just your natural locks.
2. The Ordinary Multi-Peptide Serum For Hair Density, $17.90
Credit: Sephora
Why we love it: If your hair is lacking thickness, try this serum. TikTok users and shoppers say it thickens and strengthens the hair. One of its most notable ingredients is procapil, which helps promote blood circulation in the scalp, ultimately delivering thicker results.
3. Pattern Beauty Jojoba Oil Hair Serum, $25
Credit: Ulta Beauty
Why we love it: Ideal for curly naturals with low porosity hair, Pattern’s Jojoba Oil Hair Serum helps to reduce breakage and keep the scalp moisturized. Plus, it’s made with a blend of safflower oil, jojoba oil, rosehip oil, olive oil and lavender oil so it smells amazing. Cocktail it with other Pattern Beauty products and you’ll have a winning formula for coating your ends, too.
4. The Inkey List Salicylic Acid Exfoliating Scalp Treatment, $13.50
Credit: Selfridges
Why we love it: Your scalp is skin and you need to exfoliate it as you would your face. Made for oiliness, flakes and itchiness, The Inkey List’s Salicylic Acid Exfoliating Scalp Treatment removes buildup and reduces the overproduction of oil on the scalp.
5. Vivi Naturals Route 66 Abundance Serum, $54
Credit: Vivi Naturals
Why we love it: The two key ingredients in this clean hair serum are caffeine and green tea to get your hair follicles working. This serum helps promote hair growth and also strengthens and lengthens your hair. Best of all? You can easily section and spray this serum onto your scalp either wet or dry.
6. Nuele Hair Hair Serum, $34
Credit: Credo Beauty
Why we love it: Great for all hair types including coarse, fine, thick, color-treated, straight and curly, this Nuele Hair serum moisturizes and protects. You can use it as a deep moisturizer and also a heat protectant. For straight and wavy hair, use 1-2 drops, for curly hair, use 2-4 drops and coily hair types should use 4-6 drops.
7. Camille Rose Cocoa Nibs & Honey Ultimate Growth Serum, $15.99
Credit: Target
Why we love it: This Black-owned brand’s clean hair serum helps stimulate natural hair growth while also moisturizing without adding extra buildup. Using alma oil and Brahmi herbs to clear blocked follicles, your scalp will be ready for that new growth.
8. PURA D’OR Hair Thinning Therapy Energizing Scalp Serum Revitalizer, $19.99
Credit: Amazon
Why we love it: To combat thinning hair, this Amazon best-selling PURA D’OR hair serum nourishes the scalp to promote overall thickness. It uses ingredients like coffee extract, cayenne and apple stem cells to stimulate the roots. Plus, it’s vegan and hypoallergenic.
Taking care of your scalp just became a new part of your routine, so get to it.
If you liked this story, you may also enjoy These $13 pimple patches are a literal game-changer for skincare.
More from In The Know:
Starbucks copycat recipes: 10 Starbucks dupes to try at home
This matcha tea advent calendar makes for a delicious (early) gift
Walmart just revealed Black Friday deals surprisingly early, and these are the best 11 to shop now
The ‘world’s most powerful facial’ costs only $13 on Amazon
The post Use these 8 hair serums to give your scalp the care and attention it needs appeared first on In The Know.