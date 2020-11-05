Use these 8 hair serums to give your scalp the care and attention it needs

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

You may not realize it, but your scalp is your skin. In making sure your hair stays healthy, it’s important to keep your scalp healthy, too. Luckily, there are plenty of hair serums out there that make caring for your hair and your scalp easy. From anti-thinning formulas to cooling, soothing solutions, these 8 hair serums are definitely worth adding to your routine.

Credit: TPH by Taraji

Why we love it: If you wear protective styles, then you probably know a thing or two about itchy scalp. This hair serum delivers a cool, minty sensation that soothes the scalp every time, whether you’re rocking a wig, box braids or even just your natural locks.

Credit: Sephora

Why we love it: If your hair is lacking thickness, try this serum. TikTok users and shoppers say it thickens and strengthens the hair. One of its most notable ingredients is procapil, which helps promote blood circulation in the scalp, ultimately delivering thicker results.