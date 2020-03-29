8 GTA firefighters test positive for COVID-19, officials say

At least eight firefighters in the GTA have tested positive for COVID-19, CBC News has learned, including six in Toronto, one in Mississauga and one in Oakville.

None of the Toronto firefighters have been hospitalized, said Frank Ramagnano, president of the Toronto Firefighters Association.

Mississauga Fire Chief Tim Beckett said he learned Saturday night that one firefighter tested positive.

People who have had direct contact with that firefighter have been contacted by Public Health and are now self-isolation, he said.

Mississauga closed the affected fire station and are in the process of decontaminating and deep cleaning, Beckett added.

One firefighter in Oakville has also tested positive on Saturday for COVID-19, said Carmen Santoro, president of the Oakville Professional Firefighters Association.

His last shift was on March 19 and he started to show symptoms on March 25, Santoro said. More to come.