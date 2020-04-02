8 Great “Coronavirus Work From Home” Outfit Ideas for Women by Emma Wallace

EmmaWallace.com has published its latest article covering Coronavirus Work From Home outfit ideas. Designer Emma Wallace shares how you can be comfy at home while still looking effortlessly professional, aimed primarily at women entrepreneurs and professional women working from home.

HONG KONG / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2020 / Emma Wallace has published a new article entitled "Professional Yet Comfy - What To Wear When Working From Home", which shares the fashion designers favourite outfit ideas on how women can be comfy at home while still looking effortlessly professional. Female entrepreneurs and professional women who are forced to work from home because of the impact of COVID-19, can view 8 great Coronavirus work from home outfit ideas in the full article on The Edit section of the Emma Wallace website.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The article includes several interesting fashion tips, one in particular that stands out is "Shorts". The article shares two extremely comfortable yet chic looking outfits that incorporate shorts. Set in Emma Wallace' SS20 collections favourite colour this season, the lilac Forth Short is a pair of versatile and comfy shorts - with a soft and flowy fabric, perfect to combat lazy spring and summer days at home. For maximum comfort, slip into the designers stretchy Pat Top and some sandals to lounge around. For preppy days, their embroidered Rita Shirt is the perfect companion to the gorgeous Forth Short.

For those women who need to jump on Zoom video calls and video conferences, the designer recommends a blazer as the best option. The blazer gives women an instant confidence boost and allows them to channel their inner CEO. The designer recommends the Lopez Blazer from her SS20 collection which is available on the website in two iterations this season and are sure to work for any online meetings and video engagements with colleagues and clients. Staying true to the Emma Wallace SS20 lilac theme, one of the 8 great outfits pairs the Sienna Trouser and Lange Blouse for an effortlessly put-together look. Powersuiting at its finest, keeping it simple yet impactful. All of the items featured in the outfits can be found on the Emma Wallace website: https://emma-wallace.com/collections/all

Story continues

In discussing the article's inspiration,Fashion Designer Emma Wallace said:

"We hope this offers some inspiration and ideas - spending more time at home doesn't mean we should simply miss out on personal style. During these uncertain times, it is more important than ever to remember to treat yourself - dress well, feel confident, and above all, stay safe!."

Emma Wallace welcomes comments and questions from readers. The designer and her team are keen on seeing what women are wearing when they work from home and ask their readers and followers to share photos if they have incorporated any of the ideas and suggestions shared by Emma Wallace. The British born, Hong Kong based fashion designer looks to inspire the #emmawallacewoman to always look and feel their best. You can see the 8 great outfits and read the article in full here: https://emma-wallace.com/blogs/news/professional-yet-comfy-what-to-wear-when-working-from-home

Contact Info:

Name: Emma Wallace

Email: Send Email

Organization: Emma Wallace

Address: Shop A, G/F Po Hing Mansion, 2 Po Hing Fong, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong, Hong Kong

Phone: +852-2336-6798

Website: https://emma-wallace.com/

SOURCE: Emma Wallace





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/583595/8-Great-Coronavirus-Work-From-Home-Outfit-Ideas-for-Women-by-Emma-Wallace



