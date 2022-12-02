8 gifts that say 'happy Hanukkah' to the beauty lover in your life—Moroccanoil, E.L.F. and more

Betsey Goldwasser
·4 min read
8 gifts that say 'happy Hanukkah' to the beauty lover in your life—Moroccanoil, E.L.F. and more.
8 gifts that say 'happy Hanukkah' to the beauty lover in your life—Moroccanoil, E.L.F. and more.

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors.

Those who celebrate Hanukkah don’t just need enough presents for one night, but eight crazy nights. When you need a set number of gifts for the loved ones in your life, the pressure may feel high. Lucky for you—and your giftee—we’ve compiled a wide range of beauty gift ideas that capture the essence of Hanukkah.

These picks will bring a smile to any beauty enthusiast’s face and help you finish up your shopping, so you can get to the important holiday prep, like perfecting your latke recipe or working on your dreidel technique.

1. For the one who needs their own menorah: Rite Light Ceramic Nail Polish Hanukkah Menorah

The Rite Light Ceramic Nail Polish Hanukkah Menorah is a cute way to celebrate the season.
The Rite Light Ceramic Nail Polish Hanukkah Menorah is a cute way to celebrate the season.

Sure, this first item isn’t a beauty product exactly, but the Rite Light Ceramic Nail Polish Hanukkah Menorah is certainly suitable for the person in your life who adores all things makeup, skincare and, in particular, nail care. This hand-painted, ceramic menorah is a necessary—and adorable—addition to any beauty lover’s holiday decor collection. The nail polishes at the base of the menorah have thematic names sure to provide a chuckle and the ceramic material will be easy to clean dripping candle wax from.

$36 at Amazon

2. For the one who loves showing off their nails while playing dreidel: Olive and June Hanukkah Calendar

The Olive &amp; June Hanukkah Calendar creates a fresh manicure.
The Olive & June Hanukkah Calendar creates a fresh manicure.

When it comes to 8-day advent calendars, there aren’t many options. Lucky for the nail art fanatic in your life, the Olive & June Hanukkah Calendar offers Hanukkah-themed nail art stickers as well as polishes and tools for an at-home manicure. The kit even includes a set of Olive & June’s press-on nails, which won our top pick spot at Reviewed when compared to other kits.

$55 at Olive & June

3. For the one who takes the miracle of the oil too literally: Moroccanoil Treatment Hair Oil

The Moroccanoil Treatment Hair Oil makes hair shiny and moisturized.
The Moroccanoil Treatment Hair Oil makes hair shiny and moisturized.

Quick history lesson: The miracle of Hanukkah refers to there only being enough oil to keep the menorah at the Second Temple in Jerusalem lit for one night, but the supply managed to last eight days. Harking back to history, a little bit of the Moroccanoil Treatment Hair Oil will go a long way. Your gift recipient can reach for it in the winter months as it gets dryer outside to rehydrate their hair and leave it looking silky-smooth and shiny.

$34 at Sephora

4. For the one who loves sufganiyot: E.L.F. Cosmetics Strawberry Frosted with Sprinkles Face Sponge

The E.L.F. Cosmetics Strawberry Frosted with Sprinkles Face Sponge blends makeup for a smooth finish.
The E.L.F. Cosmetics Strawberry Frosted with Sprinkles Face Sponge blends makeup for a smooth finish.

Many will agree that the best part of Hanukkah is all the fried food you get to indulge in. Why not incorporate that fried food into your beauty routine? (No, we’re not talking about Hailey Bieber’s “glazed donut” nails, though that’s an option, too.) This E.L.F. Cosmetics donut-shaped makeup sponge is not exactly your grandmother’s sufganiyot, but it’s super cute and even practical, as it’ll help your giftee evenly distribute and blend in their complexion products, including foundation and concealer.

$9 at E.L.F. Cosmetics

5. For the one who shows up in full-glam: Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner

The Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner adds drama to the eyes.
The Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner adds drama to the eyes.

The hyper-pigmented Stila Stay All Day liquid eyeliner pen makes for a fantastic gift for your cool cousin who’s always sporting graphic eyeliner or full-glam makeup looks for the family Hanukkah parties. This is Reviewed’s favorite liquid eyeliner because its ultra-precise felt tip allows for easier, cleaner application and its water- and smudge-proof formula will stay on all day long—maybe even the full eight days.

$23 at Sephora

6. For the one who gets a little too close to the menorah: Slip Starlet Crystal Scrunchie Set

The Slip Starlet Crystal Scrunchie Set keeps hair looking stylish.
The Slip Starlet Crystal Scrunchie Set keeps hair looking stylish.

As beautiful as the candles look, getting too close to them can be a bad idea, especially if you have long hair. The bedazzled Slip Starlet Crystal Scrunchie Set includes one thicker and two thinner silk scrunchies that’ll add extra sparkle to your hair. Plus, they’ll keep tresses out of way while lighting the menorah or making latkes.

$45 at Sephora

7. For the one who can’t get enough gelt: Hourglass Scattered Light Glitter Eye Shadow

The Hourglass Scattered Light Glitter Eye Shadows add sparkle to the eyes.
The Hourglass Scattered Light Glitter Eye Shadows add sparkle to the eyes.

All that glitters is gelt, right? While it might not be as delicious as the chocolate coins you win while playing dreidel, the Hourglass Scattered Light Glitter Eye Shadow in the shade “Foil” brings a fun gold flair to your eye look that’ll impress everyone, including Bubbe. Made with “micro glitter” and “light-reflecting pearls,” this cream-like shadow will rival even the brightest of Hanukkah gelt.

$30 at Sephora

8. For the one who has Rugrats' Hanukkah episode on replay: HipDot Rugrats Collectors Box

The HipDot Rugrats Collectors Box feels nostalgic and offers up fun makeup items.
The HipDot Rugrats Collectors Box feels nostalgic and offers up fun makeup items.

Thanks to HipDot, there can be an appreciation moment for arguably the greatest Hanukkah special in television history—not that there is too much competition. The Rugrats Collectors Box includes a blue and yellow-toned eyeshadow palette, two dual-ended, glittery tinted lip glosses, Chuckie and Angelica face masks and more. This kit is sure to bring back nostalgic memories of watching this special on VHS every year as a kid.

$48 at HipDot

