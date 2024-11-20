8 GAME PASS TICKET 2024-25: ARE YOU READY?

8 GAME PASS 2024-25

Good news for all Juventus fans: from Thursday 21 November from 10:00 (CEST) onwards, the ‘8 Game Pass’ mini season ticket will be available from 285€.

It includes 8 league matches against: Empoli, Inter, Hellas Verona, Atalanta, Genoa, Lecce, Monza and Udinese.

Both changing the name on the ticket and seat resale will be permitted. It will also offer seat pre-booking for any cup matches that Juventus play at home during that period.

By attending 75% of the matches (6 out of 8 games) it will also provide the possibility of pre-booking the renewal of next season's season ticket.

To purchase the 8 Game Pass 2024-25 you need an active Juventus Card. If you don't have one yet buy it now!

