8 Fun and Colorful Ways to Use Jelly Beans

Whether you're looking for delicious new ways to use leftover candy or festive desserts that are perfect for your Easter get together, we've got you covered with this colorful collection of our best jelly bean recipes (from cakes to cocktails).

Jelly Bean Bark

Melissa Goff

"Fun and easy to make too! Everyone really enjoys the combination of creamy white chocolate and fruity jelly beans." —Christina

Jelly Bean Nests

What's for dinner, mom?

"This bird's nest recipe with chow mein noodles and melted marshmallows makes the cutest little nests for jelly beans. Great as place markers at Easter dinner." —Lindibakes

Chocolate Mousse Bunny Cake

HILLY29

"I have seen recipes for bunny cakes, but none that are made without coconut. So I put new spin on an old tradition and started a new tradition out of imagination and a love of chocolate that has been enjoyed and savored by family and friends....Enjoy!" —HILLY29

Jelly Bean Cookies

Chef Mo

"These were quick and easy to make and so very yummy. We will definitely be making these again." —ladylynn

Jelly Bean Martini

"If you've ever thought about drinking your candy, then this is the recipe for you. This whimsical martini is perfect for Easter, or frankly any place where friends gather." —TheGruntledGourman

Lemon Frosted Carrot Cake Cupcakes

Reynolds KitchenR

"These should be called the disappearing cupcakes. I wouldn't think that lemon goes with carrot, but man does it! Made them for Easter, and everyone loved them." —ceomama



Easter Bunny Cake

Allrecipes

"This is so fun for the kids, either at Easter or for a spring birthday party." —Fiona Williams

Coconut Easter Cake

Roe

"An Easter favorite that my Grandmother made every year and I recreated. Three layers with coconut frosting and a little bird's nest on the top for a fun spring cake!" —BeachPeach

