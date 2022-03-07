8 Extra Moving Costs You’re Probably Forgetting About

LSOphoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Moving is one of the most stressful events you can put yourself through in life, and on top of that it’s often an expensive process. Granted, moving being costly isn’t exactly a secret, but there are numerous hidden expenses that can really add up, making the process ever harder to navigate financially.

While there isn’t a lot that can be done about the overall cost of moving, there are ways to be better prepared for all those potential last-minute charges. It might not be cheaper, but anticipating these expenses can put less of a strain on your bottom line. Here’s a look a some of the costs that come with moving that aren’t always top of mind.

Security Deposit

If you’re moving out of a place that had taken a security deposit when you first started living there, you might not want to count on getting all of it back. The situation will vary greatly depending on individual landlords or rental companies, but these deposits are sometimes factored into their cleaning and maintenance of your old place. Other factors, like living with children or pets, will generally lower your chances of getting 100 percent of that deposit back.

You can talk to your property manager and get an idea of what they’ll look for, as well as what they’ll be expecting to find after you’ve moved out. If you have the time and ability, doing a deep clean can often mean a bigger chunk of your deposit being returned.

Utility Fees

This can go wrong in a number of ways. First, make sure you’ve contacted the utility companies that are billed in your name and make sure they’re aware you’ll be changing addresses, otherwise the service can remain on and you’ll continue to be charged.

Second, find out if there are any fees associated with your new residence. These could range from transfer fees to service activation fees to security deposits, all depending on the individual situation. Doing some research ahead of time can save you a lot of surprise headaches, so don’t hesitate to reach out to these companies’ customer service to see if you can get a grasp of what they’ll be expecting from you. While you’re at it, see if they have any cost-saving options, like automated payments, you could take advantage of.

Pet Boarding

Moving can be just as stressful on pets as it is on people, and having one underfoot while you’re busy boxing up your possessions isn’t always ideal. This could mean boarding your pet for a day or more until you’ve got the keys to your new place, and boarding can be costly. Check for boarding places near you (be it your new home or current one) to get an idea of what they offer for what price.

Hotel Rooms

Given that moving is a logistical nightmare, it’s not at all surprising when some things go wrong — including where you end up staying in the interim. While move-out dates are typically set in stone, move-in dates tend to be subject to delays more often. This can mean being left without a permanent residence for a day or more, which probably means you’ll be looking for a hotel room for a night or two.

Large Object Surcharges

Should you be using a moving company to help take some of the stress off, take a look at their terms and conditions, and see what kind of fees or surcharges you’ll incur for specifics. Most often, this’ll come up if you’re moving anything that’s particularly large or heavy. While this will also vary depending on the company, don’t hesitate to contact them and see if you can get a better idea of what you’ll be billed ahead of time.

Stair and Elevator Fees

If you’re moving into, or out of, a place that’s not street-level, movers may add some additional charges to your bill. This is most often stair fees for apartment buildings with no elevators, though some places may charge extra for the elevator, too. Make sure you know what’s in the contract before signing.

Storage Space

This can be a issue that might pop up while you’re planning and packing. Sometimes certain pieces of furniture won’t work for your new space, and if it has sentimental value and you don’t have any place to store it, you’ll need to pay for a place to keep it long term.

This can also come up if you’re unpacking belongings that no longer have any meaning to you, so you end up doing a little post-move purging. If you end up wanting to sell or donate certain items that might get damaged or stolen, like furniture or electronics, a storage space might be the best solution in the short-term.

Moving Insurance

Given the number of things that can go wrong during a move, it’s worth considering buying moving insurance if given the option. Like every aspect of moving, the situation will vary, but if you’re shopping around for moving companies, see which ones offer insurance and at what price before committing to one.

