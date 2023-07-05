8 dresses to wear with your Veja sneakers this summer

For a fun, contemporary look, pair your Veja sneakers with some of the seasons best dresses.

This summer, the fusion of dresses and trainers continues to dominate the fashion scene. But before you put on your frock and kicks combo and head out for the day, there are a few ways to make this look like an intentional vibe—not a working woman’s shlep on her way to the office, with heels in her bag.

“The key to mastering this trend lies in balancing the dressy and casual elements of the outfit,” explains Josh Herbert, founder of sneaker-centric Captain Creps. When choosing your one-two fashion punch, look for complementary colors and textures to create a harmonious look that's both comfortable and chic. “As a rule of thumb, always consider the occasion and your personal style when making your choice,” he adds.

We’ve chosen eight dress styles to send you into summer, each paired with a pair of kicks from French shoe brand Veja, known for its wide range of styles that are both fashionable and environmentally conscious. Herbert gives his take on each combo along with tips for wearing sneakers with dresses.

Maxi dresses with high-top trainers

Pair the Veja Wata II High Tops, in a bold color, with this simple maxi dress from Lulus.

Maxi dresses and high-top trainers create a bold and edgy look. “Choose a solid-colored maxi dress with a side slit to balance the proportions and show off your high-top trainers,” suggests Herbert. Consider pairing a white or black dress with brightly colored or patterned trainers for a striking contrast.

Lulus Time Well Spent White Embroidered Maxi Dress is floral embroidery at its best, with tying shoulders, a sleeveless bodice, and a tiered hem with a front slit. Pair the dress with the Wata II High Top in black or Oasis (a bright golden yellow) for a real eye-catching ensemble. Shop the Time Well Spent White dress by Lulu’s in women’s sizes XS to XL, and Veja’s Wata II High Top in women’s sizes 35 to 42.

$89 at Lulus

$155 at Nordstrom

Midi dresses with low-top trainers

Polka dots are always in style, especially paired with a pair of Veja sneakers.

Midi dresses have a versatile length that works well with low-top trainers, says Herbert. When you’re donning a flowy or A-line midi dress in pastel or floral prints, he suggests pairing it with sleek, minimalist sneaker styles. Complete the look with a crossbody bag and a light denim jacket for an effortlessly chic outfit.The Polka Dot Smocked Lace-Up Back Dress from Topshop boasts fun black polka dots against a white background, puffed sleeves and a ruched bodice. Elevate the outfit with Wata II in White Pierre with old-school style crafted in Earth-conscious organic cotton canvas. Shop the Topshop dress in women’s sizes 2 to 12, and the Wata II in women’s sizes 35 to 42.

$85 at Nordstrom

$145 at Nordstrom

Floral dress with white sneakers

We already love Batsheva's updated nap dress vibes, but we love them even more when paired with the Veja V10 Low-Tops.

You can’t beat the femininity of a floral dress. When your dress is covered in blooms, tiptoe through those tulips in a pair of very neutral sneakers to casually blend a sporty vibe with a dreamy one.

Cornering the market on cottagecore nap dresses, OG Laura Ashley has combined forces with cult favorite Batsheva for the Gwen dress with its tiny floral Inglesham pattern. Wear the dress with a pair of Veja’s V10 Low-Top sneakers, which were introduced during their 10th anniversary of committing to eco-conscious style. Bonus: the V10 comes in several colorways and color blocks, as well as neutral leather, so they offer up a variety of neutrals to complement almost any floral pattern. Shop the Gwen Dress by Laura Ashley x Batsheva in women’s sizes 0 to 20, and the V10 Low Tops by Veja in women’s sizes 35 to 42.

$275 at Batsheva

From $165 at Anthropologie

Shirt dresses with neutral trainers

For an easy, timeless look, pair your Veja Esplar sneakers with a belted shirt dress from Lane Bryant.

Shirt dresses are casual and comfy, and pair seamlessly with sneakers. Choose a striped, linen, or denim shirt dress and pair it with neutral-toned sneakers for a casual day out. Add a belt to cinch your waist and enhance your silhouette, suggests Herbert.

The chic pleats, slightly elongated short sleeves, and curve-defining self-tie belt make Lane Bryant’s poplin Perfect Sleeve Collared Belt Shirt Dress the perfect choice for breezy summer nights. Pair it with Veja’s Esplar sneakers in metallic trim for glamming up the classic silhouette with just a hint of shimmer.

Shop the Perfect Sleeve Collared Belt Shirt Dress by Lane Bryant in women’s sizes 12 to 28, and Veja’s Esplar in women’s sizes 35 to 42.

$119.95 at Lane Bryant

$150 at Nordstrom

Bodycon dresses with chunky trainers

For the modern office, shop this Ribbed Tank Midi Dress from Gap Factory and pair it with the Veja Rio Branco.

“Bodycon dresses are form-fitting and work well with chunky trainers for a fashion-forward look,” says Herbert. Pair a solid-colored bodycon dress with bold sneakers with a chunky soul to add contrast. Accessorize with minimal jewelry and a small backpack or clutch.

The Ribbed Tank Midi Dress from Gap Factory is your go-anywhere basic this summer, boasting soft ribbed knit material and thick, comfortable tank straps. Veja’s Rio Branco style completes the look, by offering just enough weight to balance the dress’s body-conscious silhouette. Shop the Ribbed Tank Midi Dress from Gap Factory in women’s sizes XS to XXL in regular, tall, and petite lengths, and seven colors, and Veja’s Rio Branco in sizes 35 to 42.

$39.99 at Gap Factory

From $160 at Nordstrom

Wrap dresses with platform trainers

Sézane has a contemporary French-girl-abroad vibe that pairs beautifully with the Veja Campo Low-Top sneakers.

Wrap dresses are feminine and flirty, while platform sneakers can add a playful touch. When wearing a wrap dress in a bright color or floral print, pair it with white or pastel platform trainers. Finish off your look with a statement necklace and a top-handle bag.The faux wrap nature of Sézane’s Pippa Dress creates a flattering waist that drapes perfectly thanks to the organic cotton dress, creating the go-anywhere summer choice. The slit at the side allows you to show off your Campo Bicolor Leather Low-Top Sneakers. Both pieces are available in an impressive number of colors for mixing and matching in style (the Pippa comes in 10 colorways; the Campo in 24). Shop Sézane’s Pippa Dress in women’s sizes XS to XXL, and Veja’s Campo Low-Top Sneakers in women’s sizes 35 to 42.

$150 at Sézane

$175 at Nordstrom

Babydoll dress with heavier sneaker style

Make your Barbiecore dreams come true with this dress from Pilcro along with the Recife sneakers from Veja.

When it comes to wearing a babydoll dress, it’s all about anchoring the volume. Counteract the airiness of the style’s roomy cut by planting your feet firmly on the ground in a heavier sneaker style.

Set on signature rubber soles with three chunky Velcro straps, Veja's suede-trimmed leather Recife sneakers balance the effortless silhouette of Pilcro’s Square-Neck Textured Babydoll Dress. While the dress is playful in its shape and sway (complete with an open tie back and puff sleeves), the sneakers give your outfit a more grounded style. Shop the Textured Babydoll Dress by Pilcro in three colors in women’s sizes XXS to 2X (petite, standard, and plus), and Veja’s Recife in women’s sizes 35 to 41.

$140 at Anthropologie

$185 at Net-a-Porter

Mini dress with high tops

The Harriott Dress from Praerie was practically designed to pair with Veja's Nova High Tops.

This summer, add a little edge to your feminine minidress with a pair of high tops. The touch of street style in these old-school kicks helps to bring your mini to the front of your closet for almost any occasion.

The quintessential lightweight dress for summer, Praerie’s Harriott Dress is made in soft knit fabric with an elastic shirring waistline and adjustable neckline. Balance its breezy charm with a pair of Veja Nova High Tops. Almost reminiscent of ‘80s wrestling sneakers, these sneakers feature a silk-screened logo, canvas upper, and chunky rubberized toe box and bumper heel. Shop the Harriott dress by Praerie in women’s sizes XS to XL, and Veja’s Nova High Tops in women’s sizes 35 to 41.

$138 at Praerie

$120 at Nordstrom

