8 Dogs Found Abandoned in Kentucky Home Filled with 'Several Feet' of Feces

"A large hole had been clawed into the wall" and "feces and dirt was covering the window sills and the ceiling" in the home, according to court records obtained by WLKY

WLKY The Kentucky home where eight dogs were found living in feces.

Eight dogs were found abandoned in a Louisville, Kentucky, house brimming with feces.

A woman, 52-year-old Vallary Amato, was arrested after the pups were discovered living among the waste, which was piled “several feet high,” per court records obtained by local CBS affiliate WLKY.

According to the Louisville outlet, the home belonged to Amato’s son and his boyfriend, and Amato was supposed to be caring for the dogs, but only stopped by once a week to feed them.

Both the pets and the home appeared to have been abandoned for months, neighbors told the outlet. Neighbors also said that a stench was coming from the house, and the dogs could be heard barking inside, WLKY reported.

After concern grew, neighbors reported the situation to Louisville Metro Animal Services, and the shelter sent animal control officers by the residence several times, but nobody appeared to be home, per the outlet.

Then, in November, one of the owners agreed to let the shelter employees remove the dogs from the house.

WLKY Vallary Amato

Seven of the canines were discovered living together in one room, “which was covered in feces several feet high,” per court records obtained by WLKY.

The records also stated that “a large hole had been clawed into the wall,” “feces and dirt was covering the window sills and the ceiling,” and “feces was also found throughout the residence.”

The documents also said that the dogs had not been socialized, per WLKY.

Amato was arraigned on Friday morning on eight counts of animal cruelty and one violation of the Metro Louisville ordinance, per WLKY.

A judge ordered Amato, who is due back in court on Jan. 8, not to have any contact with animals, according to the outlet.

It is not clear whether the couple who owns the home will also be charged.

The dogs were removed from the home, cleaned and placed with foster families, a representative for Louisville Metro Animal Services confirmed to WLKY.



