8 Dead As Truck Rams Into Hut in Gujarat's Amreli; CM Announces Compensation

As many as 8 people were killed when a truck smashed into a hut in Badhada village of Gujarat's Amreli district on Monday, 9 August.

Two children, aged 8 and 13, who were sleeping in the shanty, have also reportedly died in the accident, which took place at 2:30 am, news agency PTI reported.

Two more children have suffered critical injuries in the accident, and were rushed to the Amreli civil hospital for treatment, India Today reported.

A total of 10 people were sleeping in the roadside hut when the truck rammed into it. The driver of the truck, which was adapted to lug a crane, had fallen into a slumber, leading to the tragedy, PTI reported.

CM Vijay Rupani Conveys Condolences, Announces Compensation

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani took to Twitter to convey his condolences for the deceased. He also announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of the victims.

""I am saddened by the tragic accident that took place near Badhada village in Savarkundla of Amreli district. The system has been given all the instructions to provide immediate and proper help to the victims of the accident. The state government will provide assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the families of each of the victims of the accident."" - Vijay Rupani, Chief Minister of Gujarat

Amreli district's Collector has been directed to immediately investigate the whole incident and send a report, CM Rupani further indicated.

