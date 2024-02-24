8 Dead in Head-On Highway Crash in California: 'Seatbelts Could Have Saved Lives'

Three of the victims have been identified as Juvenal Jacobo Talavera, 24, Hector Orozco, 33, and Alfredo Morales Sanchez, 30

Madera County Sheriff's Office/Facebook The area of Avenue 7 and Road 22

Eight people died in a head-on car collision on a highway in Madera County, Calif., on Friday morning, reports the Los Angeles Times, San Francisco Gate and ABC 30.

There were a total of nine people in the accident, and there is one sole survivor who suffered major injuries and was taken to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno, per SF Gate. The survivor is expected to recover, per ABC 30.

The crash occurred around 6:15 a.m. on a two-lane highway, Avenue 7, which is west of Road 22. The fatal collision included a 1990s GMC Safari, which held eight passengers and crashed with a Chevrolet pickup truck, a California Highway Patrol (CHP) Madera spokesman, Javier Ruvalcaba, told the Los Angeles Times.

The Chevrolet’s driver died, along with the GMC driver; both were pronounced dead at the scene, Ruvalcaba told SF Gate. Six passengers in the GMC died. The GMC was headed to Lion Farms, per ABC 30.

ABC 30 identified three of the eight victims: Juvenal Jacobo Talavera from Michoacán, Mexico, 24, Hector Orozco from Jalisco, Mexico, 33, and Alfredo Morales Sanchez from Guerrero, Mexico, 30. All seven of the GMC victims resided in Kerman, Calif. Local Fox affiliate KMPH also reported Talavera was one of the victims, citing family members.

Juvenal Jacobo Talavera/Facebook Juvenal Jacobo Talavera

Ruvalcaba told SF Gate that the GMC’s driver and front right passenger were the only victims wearing seatbelts.

“This is the worst crash I’ve seen in my career,” Ruvalcaba told the Los Angeles Times. “The bodies. The total number of bodies. It’s the most bodies I’ve ever seen.”

“Seatbelts could have saved lives. Many lives,” he added.

Three hours after the accident, CHP Madera shared a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) announcing, “Avenue 7 is closed from Road 21 to Road 22 due to a multi-fatal crash. There is no ETO at this time. Please find alternate routes.”

Avenue 7 was reopened around 4:30 p.m. local time, CHP Madera confirmed on X. "Ave 7 is now open. All lane closures from the earlier crash have been lifted," the post read.

The CHP has begun an investigation into the cause of the collision. Ruvalcaba said CHP received reports of the pick-up truck “all over the road” and swerving before the crash, but it's unknown whether drugs or alcohol are a factor, per SF Gate.



The California Highway Patrol did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for more information on Friday.



