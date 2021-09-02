8 dead after flooding overwhelms NYC and New Jersey; states of emergency declared

NEW YORK — The death toll from the remnants of Hurricane Ida's stunning blast through the Northeast rose to eight on Thursday, with New York City and parts of New Jersey overwhelmed in water.

The National Weather Service recorded 3.15 inches of rain in New York’s Central Park in one hour late Wednesday, far surpassing the record 1.94 inches that fell in one hour during Tropical Storm Henri less than two weeks ago.

At least seven people in New York City died in the flooding, police said. Hector Lora, the mayor of Passaic, New Jersey, said one person died there in a submerged car.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency Wednesday night as the National Weather Service also warned water-logged New Jersey was at risk for tornadoes.

New York’s FDR Drive, a major artery on the east side of Manhattan, and the Bronx River Parkway were under water late Wednesday evening. Subway stations and tracks became so flooded that the Metropolitan Transportation Authority suspended all service. Videos posted online showed subway riders standing on seats in cars filled with water.

Rainfall from Hurricane Ida floods the basement of a Kennedy Fried Chicken restaurant on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in the Bronx borough of New York City. The once Category 4 hurricane passed through New York City, dumping 3.15 inches of rain in the span of an hour at Central Park.

More: Weather disasters are getting worse worldwide, report says. But the good news is they aren't as deadly.

Although the rain had ended overnight, 21 areas of the New York City subway system still had some flooding as of 6 a.m., acting MTA Chairman Janno Lieber told NY1. Pumping is continuing, and subway service should increase, but Lieber declined to predict when the system would return to full service.

"Stay off the roads, stay home, and stay safe," New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said on Twitter amid dozens of videos going viral on social media, showing streets with rapid-moving water. Murphy declared a state of emergency in all of New Jersey’s 21 counties, urging people to stay off the flooded roads.

Jarring footage showed water inside Newark Liberty International Airport and water rushing into baggage facilities. The airport announced on Twitter that it had suspended all flight activity as of 10:30 p.m. Limited flights began a couple hours later.

Story continues

Here's what you need to know about flash floods: 'They can occur in all 50 states'

More: Here's how to mark yourself 'safe' on Facebook if you live in area impacted by Ida

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Flooding in NYC, New Jersey: 8 dead after Ida storms through Northeast