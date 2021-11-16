7 cute and comfy loungewear steals under $30 at Nordstrom

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

While lots of people like to go out and look cute when the weather is warm, that tends to change when the temperatures drop. If you’ll be spending more time indoors under a blanket in front of the TV over the next few months, then you’ll definitely need some new loungewear to relax in.

That’s why you should go check out the loungewear selection at Nordstrom. Obviously, Nordstrom has tons of incredible fashion finds, but they’re not always the most affordable. Right now, though? You can score everything from sweatshirts and hoodies to leggings and joggers for less than $30.

Need proof? Check out the loungewear steals below that are all on sale for under $30 at Nordstrom.

1. BP. All Weekend Crop Sweatshirt, $11.97 (Orig. $29)

Arguably the best value of the bunch, this top-rated Crop Sweatshirt is a shopper fave with 4.6 out of 5 stars.

2. Zella Moto Ribbed High Waist Ankle Leggings, $29.90 (Orig. $69)

Zella leggings have a cult following because they're soft, stretchy and rarely ever go see-through. Don't miss your chance to grab this pair for more than 55% off.

3. Zella Cara Hoodie, $29.90 (Orig. $59)

If you're a person who tends to run cold, grab this plush Zella Cara Hoodie in every color.

4. Nordstrom Lingerie Lazy Mornings Lounge Pants, $23.40 (Orig. $39)

For those days when tight, constricting leggings just won't do, you'll be glad you added these Lounge Pants to your comfy clothes collection.

5. Caslon Cozy Knit Joggers, $29.40 (Orig. $49)

Loungewear that also looks good enough to leave the house in? That's just one reason these Cozy Knit Joggers are such a standout.

6. Zella Liana Long Sleeve Recycled Blend Performance T-Shirt, $29.40 (Orig. $49)

This Performance T-Shirt has a silky-smooth feel that's perfect for exercising, but also for just like, lying on your couch.

7. Gibsonlook V-Neck Fleece Top, $29.40 (Orig. $49)

Want something with extra warmth? This V-Neck Top is made from extra cozy fleece.

