8 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa, 10 in western Quebec

The number of people in Ottawa and western Quebec testing positive for the coronavirus continues to grow.

Ottawa Public Health announced Monday eight more people have tested positive for COVID-19, growing the total number of confirmed cases in the city to 130.

We expect to learn more about the new cases this afternoon when Ottawa Public Health holds its daily news conference.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Ontario now has 1,706 confirmed cases as of the latest provincial update, with 23 deaths and 431 cases considered "resolved" — a wider definition than it had been using before, which was a negative test two days in a row.

Quebec health officials said there are 10 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in western Quebec as of Monday afternoon.

That brings the total number of confirmed and suspected cases in the Outaouais to 38. Provincewide, Quebec now has 3,430 suspected or confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 25 deaths related to the illness.

Public health officials have warned these numbers likely represents only a small fraction of the actual number because not everyone with symptoms of the respiratory illness is being tested, and test results aren't immediately available.

That's why health officials say it's important to stay home as much as possible, to practise physical distancing if you do have to go out, and to self-isolate for 14 days if you fall within certain categories, such as recent travel.