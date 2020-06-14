8 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths: OPH

Although Ottawa Public Health reported eight new COVID-19 cases Sunday, no new deaths from the virus were recorded.

The city's total number of COVID-19 cases is now 2,032, according to the public health authority. Of those, 1,690 cases are considered recovered, approximately 83 per cent.

The city's death toll remains at 258.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

There are 84 active cases of the respiratory illness in Ottawa. Sixteen people are hospitalized with the virus, and there are also eight ongoing outbreaks at institutions across the city.

In western Quebec, one new case of the virus was reported by health officials Sunday, bringing the region's total to 572.

Another person from the area has also died from COVID-19, raising the death toll in the Outaouais to 30.

12 deaths provincewide

The Ontario government confirmed 197 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, the second day in a week that the Ministry of Health has reported fewer than 200 new cases.

Ontario is reporting 12 new COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the province's death toll to 2,519. It's the sixth straight day that the province has reported fewer than 15 new deaths.

Numbers compiled by CBC News from regional public health data puts the real death toll as of Sunday afternoon at 2,569, an increase of six deaths since Saturday.