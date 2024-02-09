8 Celebrity-Approved Stylists to Follow for Fashion Inspo

While fashionable it-girls like Dua Lipa and Hailey Bieber alone serve as our daily inspiration, it's the hard work of their dedicated stylists that often take their fire fits and unique pieces to the next level. As a result, it's always worth doing the due diligence to find out who the creative masterminds behind our favorite celebrity looks are and keep them on our radar for days of inspiration drought.

Whether it's their eye for emerging brands and ability to source unique pieces or the roster of brands they work with, there's plenty of inspiration to be found on the Instagram pages and websites of these fashion visionaries, so if you don’t already, it’s time to click that follow button.

To help make things a little bit easier, we've rounded up some of the coolest stylists in the space right now, known for working with our favorite brands and talents. From established names like Lorenzo Posocco and Danielle Levi to more emerging talents like Alize Demange and Kiera Liberati, our curated list explores a wide range of truly visionary people who seek to create, empower and redefine the fundamentals of fashion styling for a new generation.

Known for collaborating with major brands and emerging designers like Aries, Gucci and Bottega Veneta, the stylists on our list are also known for lending their talents to rising labels like Masha Popova and Holzweiler and working with the likes of fashion it girls like Kendall Jenner, Mia Khalifa and Bella Hadid to name a few.

Scroll down for our full list of ultra-cool, celeb-approved stylists to follow for endless amounts of fashion inspiration.

Danielle Levi

Danielle Levi is a Los Angeles-based stylist predominantly known for her work with Kim Kardashian over the years, and as a result, appearing on The Kardashians. Born in Jerusalem, Levi studied design in Italy before making her way to Los Angeles, where she ended up assisting Kanye West's former stylist, before transitioning to his main stylist and eventually being introduced to Kardashian -- who she works with to this day, styling notable appearances and collaborations.

Dani Michelle

Dani Michelle is one of the go-to stylists for internet it girls everywhere. She's consistently worked with the likes of Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner alongside names like Elsa Hosk and Kristin Cavallari. From styling rhode campaigns to Bottega Veneta pap shots, she's also the person responsible for Jenner's viral Met Gala after-party look.

Lorenzo Posocco

Lorenzo Posocco is mostly known for his work as Dua Lipa's stylist, responsible for her incredible red carpet looks, music video fits and of course -- her most recent transformation. Frequent collaborators include Marc Jacobs, Bottega Veneta and Moschino, with Posocco also lending his style expertise to Versace as part of Lipa's "La Vacanza" collection.

Mimi Cutrell

Mimi Cuttrell mostly works with Ariana Grande and Gigi Hadid, however, she's also lent her style expertise to names like The White Lotus' Simona Tabasco, Euphoria star Maude Apatow and Outer Banks' Madelyne Cline, collaborating with brands like Miu Miu, Stella McCartney and Givenchy.

Celestine Cooney

Irish-born, London-based stylist Celestine Cooney has worked with an impressive roster of brands from Gucci to Masha Popova. Most recently, she was the fashion mastermind behind Aries and Mia Khalifa's new 2024 calendar, shot by iconic photographer Juergen Teller.

Chloe Griffin

Chloe Griffin currently works with comedian and presenter Amelia Dimoldenberg, styling her regular episodes of Chicken Shop Date alongside red carpet appearances and fashion week shows. Known for her eclectic mix of luxury and emerging designers, Griffin's also worked alongside brands like Jo Malone and Juicy Couture, plus celeb names like Gabbriette and Zara Larsson.

Alize Demange

London-based stylist Alize Demange has worked with some of the UK's biggest names, including Jorja Smith, Maya Jama and Mahalia. Alongside styling, she runs a regular YouTube show called "Add to Wishlist" and frequent styling courses to help budding fashionistas make their way into the industry.

Kiera Liberati

UK stylist Kiera Liberati has styled pioneering names within the rap and R&B scene, working with rising talent like Kamille, Ivorian Doll and Katy B alongside Ghetts, Fredo and ArrDee. Alongside styling, she's the founder of emerging fashion label, Liberati Clothing and her very own fashion studio.