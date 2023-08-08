8 Celebrities You Probably Didn't Know Had a Twin

How many real life 'Parent Trap' moments do we not know about?

There are few things more disorienting than being told a coworker you've sat next to for years has a secret twin they have been "hiding" from you. The same goes for celebrities.

Of course, there are the twins famous for being twins — the Sprouse brothers, Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen, the list goes — but when we find out the supermodel we've loved for years has a twin sister who manages her business or that our favorite superhero has a twin who worked for Obama, the shock of your coworker's twin seems like nothing.



Luckily, we've rounded them up for you. Here are eight stars you never knew had a twin sibling.

Gisele & Patricia Bündchen

Leandro Justen

The world knows Gisele Bündchen for many things — her unbeatable walk, countless jaw-dropping magazine covers, and, in general, being one of the most successful supermodels of the 2000s.

However, what many don't know is that behind the glitz and glamor, her twin sister Patricia helps run the show. Patricia, who Gisele lovingly calls Pati, serves as the model's business manager in Brazil, where she oversees all that goes into the inner workings of a supermodel.



Laverne Cox & M Lamar

Getty Images / ABC

Laverne Cox had her big break in Netflix's beloved Orange is the New Black series, and her twin brother did too. M Lamar, who shares his sister's love of entertainment — being a composer, musician, and goth-style icon — played his sister's character, Sophia Burset, in two flashback scenes of her pre-transition.

He also appeared on the ABC reality show Claim to Fame but was quickly eliminated in episode three when his celebrity relative was found out.



Scarlett & Hunter Johansson

Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson regularly brings her twin brother Hunter to red carpets and high-profile events. But who is he? Well, he shares his sister's love of politics and charity, serving on President Obama's reelection campaign and as a community organizer for Manhattan Borough President Scott Stringer. Now, he is the CEO and Founder of Solar Responders, a non-profit saving lives with renewable energy.



Rami & Sami Malek

Getty Images

Rami Malek has also brought his twin brother Sami to a handful of his awards show appearances — though, unlike Scarlett and Hunter, the Malek brothers are identical. Sami, who is said to be one of Rami's biggest supporters, is an English and American Sign Language teacher in Los Angeles.



Ashton & Michael Kutcher

Getty Images

Ashton Kutcher may be the world's biggest supporter of his twin brother, Michael. Michael lives with Cerebral Palsy and was diagnosed before kindergarten.

Michael's life experience with the disease ultimately led him to be a public speaker for The Cerebral Palsy Foundation and Donate Life and to share his stories with the Center for Disease Control as well as the National Institute of Health — all accomplishments his brother supported along the way.



Vin Diesel & Paul Sinclair Vincent

@vindiesel Instagram

Vin Diesel's twin brother never switched to a stage name. Paul Sinclair Vincent is the fraternal twin to Mr. Diesel and also worked as a sound editor on the 1995 film Multi-Facial, which his brother starred in. Now, though, he seems to have stepped completely away from the entertainment industry, focusing on his children and being a family man.



Noah & Chloe Schnapp

@noahschnapp Instagram

Noah Schnapp is known for Stranger Things, and Chloe Schanpp is known for her TikTok. Her twin regularly appears on her account when she isn't making dance videos or vlogs with friends. She also regularly appears on Noah's social media through throwback pictures.

Aaron Carter & Angel Carter Conrad

Getty Images

Backstreet Boy Aaron Carter and his twin Angel actually starred in a reality tv show together in 2006 called House of Carters. However, the show only lasted one season. Though the two had an uneasy relationship, she has publicly spoken about how her brother's death inspired her to advocate for children's mental health.



