8 Casualty spoilers for next week

Casualty spoilers follow.

Next week on Casualty, Jan is left in a huge dilemma when Ross comes back into her life, while Lev and Dylan go head-to-head again and Connie gives Leon a stern warning.

Here are the eight biggest moments to watch out for:

1. Jan gets a shock...

Jan's big story kicks off next week, when she is brought back into the path of her troubled son Ross.

Jan is shocked to get a call informing her that Ross is in hospital and risks Ffion's wrath by paying him an awkward visit.

As they begin to reconnect again, Jan is thrown to see burns on Ross's stomach, which he insists are from an accident in prison.

Keen to keep Jan at arm's length, Ross tells her it's better she leaves as he knows she doesn't want to be involved with him.

2. ...And then faces a dilemma

Knowing Ffion wouldn't approve of a reconciliation with Ross, Jan is torn over what to do. She is then further conflicted when Ross's prison guard tells her that her son is a changed man.

When Ffion demands to know what's wrong, she is shocked to hear that Jan is allowing herself to believe that Ross may have changed.

As Ffion reminds her wife of what Ross put her through before, Jan feels more conflicted than ever.

3. Ross drops a bombshell

As Jan does some further digging into Ross's injuries, she is unsettled to learn about the vice vortex her troubled son is trapped in.

After confronting Ross over his recurrent injuries, he begrudgingly admits that he is being threatened by a prison gang, who found out that he was serving a sentence for drug dealing.

Despite insisting that he did request a prison transfer, Ross tells Jan that he is now trapped and the gang know his mum is a paramedic. The penny then drops for Jan – he wants her to steal pain medication for him.

4. Dylan keeps the faith

As Faith and Lev attempt to move forward with their fragile marriage, Dylan is still hoping that she will ultimately change her mind. He tentatively tells Faith that if things don't work with Lev, he'll still be there waiting for her.

However, when Lev overhears Dylan booking a viewing for a house big enough for Faith and the kids, he is overcome with anger.

5. Lev confronts Dylan

Furious that Dylan still hasn't got the message, Lev angrily confronts him in front of everyone in the ED.

Although Faith manages to break up the argument, she is thrown when she learns about Dylan's house viewing. She forces Lev to apologise to Dylan – insisting that their marriage won't work if he doesn't keep hold of his emotions. Can Lev and Dylan make peace?

6. Faith makes a mistake with Marty

Marty is thrilled when Faith offers to train him up as an ACP, but unfortunately, things don't go according to plan.

Faith is in the middle of teaching Marty how to glue a head laceration when she is distracted by Lev and Dylan's argument, and abandons him to sort it out.

Without Faith’s supervision, an anxious Marty accidentally glues the patient's eye shut. Jacob manages to solve the issue, but warns Faith that her personal life can't interfere with her patient's safety.

7. Connie drops a bombshell on Leon

Still reeling from what she walked into last week, Connie confronts Leon – who is already ignoring Grace's incessant messages anyway.

As Connie warns Leon off seeing her daughter again, she drops a bombshell – Grace is only 16.

Leon is left reeling from the news, but is quickly thrown into a new dilemma when Grace turns up at the ambulance station...

8. Jan makes a shock decision

After a difficult day with a patient, Jan is forced to revaluate her complex situation with Ross, before making a shocking decision.

With Ross terrified about going back to prison, Jan is horrified when he knocks himself unconscious on the wall.

As he recovers from his head injury, Jan concludes that there's only one thing to do to keep him safe. Will she risk everything by agreeing to steal the drugs?

Casualty airs these scenes on Saturday, February 27 on BBC One.

