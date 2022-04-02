8 Casualty spoilers for next week

Sophie Dainty
·4 min read
Casualty spoilers follow.

Next week on Casualty, Paula makes some big decisions about her future after her hearing, while Marty discovers Adi's secret.

Here's a full collection of the eight biggest moments to watch out for:

1. Paula prepares for her hearing

It's the morning of Paula's hearing and Dylan arrives to find her with a nasty cut to the head, following a fall in the night.

He patches her up but Paula fears this will count against her in court.

As she faces the panel, Paula makes an impassioned statement about her regrets with her other daughter Maisie and reiterates her determination to stay sober.

2. Paula learns her fate

Paula is supported by both Jan and Dylan as they wait to learn the outcome. To their delight, it's ruled Ena will return to Paula's care with immediate effect.

Paula is overcome with emotion, but is aware she still has a long road ahead.

3. Marty feels rejected by Adi

A drunk Marty turns up to Adi's flat after a night out but is left feeling rejected when he's not let in.

Marty offloads to Robyn about this, but they're interrupted when teenager Jude gets dropped off outside the ED, having taken GBL with alcohol while out clubbing.

4. Paula struggles to cope

Following the hearing, the episode follows Paula over the course of the week, as she takes Ena home.

As the days go on, Paula finds herself overwhelmed with the responsibility of caring for her daughter alone, especially when Ena won't stop crying.

Dylan offers to help but she's determined to do it alone. However, when a social worker visits and finds fault in a number of things, Paula is left feeling disheartened and out of her depth.

5. Marty bonds with a teenage patient

Marty is rattled when Jude explains that her mum is adamant on keeping Jude's gender identity a secret from her father and believes it's just a phase.

Adi later tries to tell Marty some important news, but Marty is distracted when Jude comes into the ED again.

Reminded of his own experience of coming out to his father, Marty leaves his number with Jude, and promises to be there whenever she needs someone to talk to.

6. Dylan helps Paula make a big decision

When Dylan checks on Paula, he is concerned to find Ena in her bed. He gently reminds her of the dangers of this and implores Paula to accept more help, especially at night.

Overwhelmed and exhausted, Paula orders Dylan to leave, but becomes anxious to find Ena has a temperature and a rash. Panicking, Paula rushes Ena to Dylan at the ED, where she has a total crisis of confidence.

As Paula tells Dylan that she isn't sure she can do this after all, he encourages her to make a big decision about her future.

Fans will have to wait and see what that is, but Digital Spy can confirm that next week's episode will mark the end of Paula's touching story.

7. Adi tells Marty the truth

Adi tells Jessica that he's planning to tell Marty about becoming a dad, when she suddenly experiences pains.

At the ED, they're told Jessica has placenta previa and her pregnancy needs to be monitored as a result. When Marty comes to check on them, Adi is forced to reveal that he's the father of the baby.

8. Adi and Marty hit the rocks

Adi tells a confused Marty that Jessica isn't his ex, nor is he her sperm donor – she's Adi's surrogate and the baby will be his.

Marty is hurt Adi didn't tell him this from the start and is forced to accept that perhaps they are at different stages in their life.

Marty later tells Adi that he loves him, but doesn't feel like Adi believed in their relationship enough to tell him the truth. Is this the end of the road for them?

Casualty airs these scenes on Saturday, April 9 on BBC One.

Read more Casualty spoilers on our dedicated homepage.

