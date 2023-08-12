8 Casualty spoilers for next week

BBC

Casualty spoilers follow.



Next week on Casualty, Donna confesses to Max, while Jan learns a devastating secret and Rash has romance on his mind.

Here's a full collection of the biggest moments coming up:

1. Donna's guilt resurfaces

BBC

A festival gives the ED an influx of patients, and a concerned Donna phones Mia and asks her to take Amber home.

Donna is then shocked to see Ashley waiting to be seen with fresh wounds. She learns that he's been struggling to pay the rent and is self-harming.

Donna promises Ashley she'll get him treated but soon becomes distracted.

2. Ffion hides a secret from Jan

BBC

Ffion and Gethin discuss something they are planning to tell Jan

At her surprise retirement party later on, Jan assumes that was what Ffion and Gethin had been whispering about.



3. Donna begins to rethink her decision

BBC

An innocent comment from Stevie leaves Donna with food for thought about the example she wants to set for her children.

When a teenager dies on the table following an overdose, Donna's thoughts turn to her girls again and she starts to rethink her earlier lie about the crash.

4. Stevie tries to support Faith

BBC

Stevie vows to help Faith, who she believes has cancer.

Stevie insists on coming to all of her friend's appointments, but Faith struggles to keep her composure and snaps.

As Faith's guilt over her lies begin to overwhelm her, will she decide to come clean?

5. Max grows suspicious

BBC

When Donna sees Ashley in a cubicle, she ignores Stevie's advice to stay away and goes to him.

Wanting to provide more than just sympathy, Donna offers to pay his rent for the month. Max soon separates them, insisting that Donna is needed upstairs.

Donna exits in a hurry, leaving Max to ponder her connection with Ashley. When he later spots Donna handing money to Ashley, Max becomes determined to find out what their link is.

6. Donna tells Max the truth

BBC

Donna is met with questioning from Max, who is fishing for information about her and Ashley.

Story continues

Max asks why she is willing to help him at all but quickly answers his own question – guilt, because she caused the car crash.

Donna later confesses all to Max, who had hoped his suspicions weren't true. How will he react?

7. Jan makes a devastating discovery

BBC

Gethin eventually tells Jan about his plans to end his life, and Ffion's knowledge of this.

Jan realises that this is the secret they have been keeping from her and that their retirement plans were all a lie.

Furious, she calls Ffion a hypocrite and insists she wants nothing more to do with her.

8. New romance for Rash

BBC

Rash hits it off with festival-goer Milly, which is witnessed by Rida.

Rida is amused to watch Rash's attempts to impress Milly. Then he is forced to turn down a date with her to work a longer shift.

Rash later explains to Rida that his dad is keen for him to settle down, and Rida agrees to help him find a girlfriend.

- Why everyone left Casualty this year

- Casualty's Donna Jackson to tell a shocking lie in car crash aftermath

- Casualty confirms exit for Charlie Fairhead after 37 years

- Soap Movers: Who's leaving, returning and joining in Casualty, EastEnders, Coronation Street, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks?

Casualty airs these scenes on Saturday, August 5 on BBC One.

Read more Casualty spoilers on our dedicated homepage

You Might Also Like