8 Casualty spoilers for next week

Next week on Casualty, Jodie makes a tough decision, Iain discovers Faith's secret, and a shock explosion leaves lives in danger.

Here's a full collection of the biggest moments coming up:

1. Jodie makes a tough decision

BBC

Jodie struggles as rumours of her and Max’s apparent affair continue to circulate. Feeling pushed to breaking point, Jodie decides to resign.

Max tries to change her mind and urges Jodie to tell everyone the truth. However, Jodie refuses – she doesn’t want to be defined by him.



2. Iain confronts Faith

BBC

A suspicious Iain confronts Faith about the pills he discovered hidden in the bathroom and asks if they are hers.

Faith admits they are, insisting it’s a legitimate prescription, but Iain connects them to her recent erratic behaviour.

He calls her bluff by saying there’s no harm in telling people at work if they are legitimately hers, leaving Faith panicked.

3. Max gets a warning

BBC

Frustrated, Max approaches Jodie to insist she clear up the rumours about him sleeping with her.

Turning the tables, Jodie asks why he doesn’t apply for a transfer instead, as she feels at home at Holby and doesn't want to leave.

Max fails to muster up an answer, and Jodie tells him to leave her alone.Dylan also has to remind Max to keep his personal and private life separate.



4. Cam is left devastated

BBC

Jodie's friends take her to the pub for a leaving-do, where a nervous Cam debates on telling her how he feels. However, he is crushed to learn she has slept with Ryan – and seemingly Max too.

Outside, Jodie is confronted by both Cam and Ryan. She is horrified to learn that it was Ryan who told Stevie that Max had covered up her earlier mistake – the catalyst for all the rumours in the first place.

5. There is a shock explosion

BBC

As Jodie argues with Cam and Ryan at the pub, Rida searches for her. However, they are all caught up in a massive explosion and the pub is plunged into darkness.



Max jumps into action when he finds out Jodie’s leaving-do is being held there, putting himself in danger in the process.

Will everyone make it out alive?

6. Faith is left in danger

BBC

A nervous Faith asks Iain if he has told anyone about her secret.

She attempts to keep Iain silent by insisting that the consequences of exposing her will be his fault. Sickened, Iain walks away from her.

Sah and Paige invite a distracted Faith along to Jodie's leaving drinks, where she jumps at the chance to drown her sorrows, certain her secret will soon be out soon anyway.

While she's there, Faith escapes to the toilet to take more drugs, but passes out just before the explosion.

7. Donna faces a setback

BBC

Donna struggles to keep control of the new nurses and worries she isn’t a good enough role model for them.

Rida and Cam are left determined to prove her wrong, but what do they have planned?

8. Sah and Paige kiss

BBC

Sah and Paige get caught up in the explosion at the pub.

Pumped on adrenaline, the pair share a kiss.

Casualty airs on Saturdays on BBC One and streams on BBC iPlayer.

Read more Casualty spoilers on our dedicated homepage

