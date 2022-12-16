At 8% CAGR, Ceramic Fiber Market to Outstrip $2.51 Billion During 2022–2028 | Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners
·7 min read
The Insight Partners
The Insight Partners

The global ceramic fiber market growth is driven by increasing demand for ceramic fiber from various end-use industries such as iron & steel, refining & petrochemical, power generation and aluminum.

New York, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “Ceramic Fiber Market Size, Share, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028- COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type [Refractory Ceramic Fiber (RCF), Alkaline Earth Silicate (AES) Wool, and Others], Product (Blanket, Module, Board, Paper, and Others), and End Use (Iron and Steel, Refining and Petrochemical, Power Generation, Aluminum, and Others),” the global ceramic fiber market size was valued at USD 1.57 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 2.51 Billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8% from 2022 to 2028.


Download Sample PDF Brochure of Ceramic Fiber Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Insights at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00005837/  


Global Ceramic Fiber Market Report Scope, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:

Market Size Value in

USD 1.57 Billion in 2022

Market Size Value by

USD 2.51 Billion by 2028

Growth rate

CAGR of 8% from 2022 to 2028

Forecast Period

2022-2028

Base Year

2022

No. of Pages

137

Historical data available

Yes

Segments covered

Type, Product, and End Use

Regional scope

North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope

US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage

Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Key Research Capabilities

Global Market Assessment, Business Development Strategies, Competitive Landscape, Opportunity Analysis, Regional and Country Level Market Analysis, Market Entry Strategies, Market Dynamics, Risk and Return Assessments, Pricing Analysis, Market Size and Forecasting, Company Profiling, Value Chain Analysis, Expansion Strategies, SWOT Analysis, New Product Development

Global Ceramic Fiber Market Forecast to 2028 - Latest COVID-19 Analysis

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/covid-analysis-sample/TIPRE00005837/  


In 2021, Asia Pacific held the largest share of the global ceramic fiber market. Countries such as Australia, Japan, India, China, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, and Indonesia have large manufacturing industries such as iron & steel, power generation, and aluminum. In Asia Pacific, refractory ceramic fibers are extensively used for insulation in condensing boilers due to their characteristics such as lightweight, high tensile strength, high-temperature stability, insulation efficiency, and good thermal shock resistance. Furthermore, the ceramic fiber market growth in this region can be primarily attributed to the industrial development in countries such as China, India, and South Korea. The growing steel and iron industry in India is also creating a huge demand for ceramic fibers. Further, the increasing industrialization and urbanization is also boosting the ceramic fiber market growth in the region. With the increasing industrialization and urbanization, the power generation industry in Asia Pacific region is growing.


Inquiry Before Purchase: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00005837/


Global Ceramic Fiber Market: Competitive Landscape:

Great Lakes Textiles; HarbisonWalker International; Isolite Insulating Products Co., Ltd.; Lewco Specialty Products, Inc.; Luyang Energy-saving Materials Co., Ltd; Morgan Advanced Materials; Nutec Group; Pyrotek Inc.; Rath-Group; and Unifrax LLC are a few of the major players operating in the global ceramic fiber market. Market players are constantly focusing on strategies such as investments in research and development activities and new product launches. Players operating in the market are focusing on providing high-quality products to fulfill customer demand.


Global Ceramic Fiber Market is Driven by Growing Demand from Various End-Use Industries: 

Ceramic fiber is used as a thermal insulator in the petrochemical industry. The low thermal conductivity of ceramic fibers allows the construction of thinner linings with the same thermal efficiency as conventional refractories. It has been observed that the insulation property of ceramic fiber is better than that of calcium silicate products. The ceramic fiber products can also be used for insulation, fire compartment and fire automatic curtain for important places in high-grade office buildings, such as archives, vaults, and safety cabinets. The lightweight property of ceramic fiber is another essential feature that weighs approximately one-tenth as compared to insulating brick and one-third that of calcium silicate or asbestos boards. Another important feature that has been responsible for the increasing demand for ceramic fiber from the end-users is lower heat storage. Due to its lower density, ceramic fiber absorbs less heat; hence, the furnaces can be heated and cooled at much faster rates. In addition, due to its resilient matrix, ceramic fiber linings are capable of resisting thermal shocks. All these properties of ceramic fiber have been contributing to the growing demand for ceramic fiber from various end-use industries such as iron & steel, refining & petrochemical, power generation, and aluminum.


Speak to Research Expert - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00005837


Ceramic Fiber Market: Segmental Overview

Based on type, the ceramic fiber market is segmented into refractory ceramic fiber (RCF), alkaline earth silicate (AES) wool, and others. The refractory ceramic fiber (RCF) segment held the largest share of the global ceramic fiber market in 2021. RCF are manufactured in various forms such as bulk fiber, blanket, modules, felt, paper, and vacuum formed shapes. They are easy to handle and possess low thermal conductivity and heat capacity.

Based on product, the ceramic fiber market is segmented into blanket, module, board, paper, and others. The blanket segment held the largest share of the global ceramic fiber market in 2021. The blanket is a refractory material with low thermal conductivity, high tensile strength, and resilience, along with resistance to thermal shocks and chemical attacks. These blankets are made of long flexible, interwoven fibers manufactured through the spun process and exhibit high insulation performance, flexibility, and strength.

Based on end use, the ceramic fiber market is segmented into iron and steel, refining and petrochemical, power generation, aluminum, and others. The refining and petrochemical segment held the largest share of the global ceramic fiber market in 2021. The refining & petrochemical industry is growing with an increase in industrialization. The need to reduce the operating costs, and less use of energy in furnace linings, roofs, walls, and various other applications are expected to fuel the demand for ceramic fiber in the refining & petrochemical industry.


Quickly Purchase Premium Copy of Ceramic Fiber Market Growth Report (2022-2028) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00005837/



Browse Adjoining Reports:

Aramid Fiber Market for Automotive Hoses Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Para-Aramid Fiber and Meta Aramid Fiber)

Ceramic Ware Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Art Ware, Tableware, Wash Basin, Others); Application (Residential, Commercial) and Geography

Thermal Ceramic Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Type (Ceramic Fibers, Insulation Bricks); Temperature (1, 400 to 1, 600C, 1, 000 to 1, 400C, 650 to 1, 000C); Application (Mining and Metal Processing, Chemical and Petrochemical, Manufacturing, Power Generation, Others) and Geography

Ceramic Binders Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Type  (Cement, Alumina, Phosphate, Silica, Others); Chemistry (Organic, Inorganic); Application   (Traditional Ceramics, Advanced Ceramics, Abrasives, Others) and Geography
 
Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Type (Wash Basin, Urinals, Water Closets, Cisterns, and Others); Technology (Pressure Casting, Slip Casting, Tape Casting, and Isostatic Casting); and Application (Offices, Industrial, Institutional, Hospitality, Healthcare, and Residential)

Thermal Insulation Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Material Type (Fiber Glass, Plastic Foam, Stone Wool, Calcium Silicate, Cellular Glass, and Others) and Industry Vertical (Building and Construction, Oil and Gas, Chemical, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Pharmaceutical, and Others)

Fiber Glass Yarn Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (E-Glass Fabric, S-Glass, C-Glass, Others); Application (Transportation, Marine, Wind Energy, Aerospace, Construction, Electrical and Electronics, Others) and Geography

Glass Wool Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Glass Type (E Glass, H Glass, AR Glass, S Glass, ECR Glass); Application (Commercial Buildings, Industrial Buildings, Residential Buildings, Infrastructure, Transport, Others) and Geography

Soundproof Curtains Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Sound-Insulating, Noise-Reducing, and Sound-Blocking), Material (Glass Wool, Rock Wool, Plastic Foams, and Natural Fibers), and End User (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial) and Geography


About Us:
The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:
If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi
E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com
Phone: +1-646-491-9876
Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/ceramic-fiber-market
Industry Research: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/categories/chemicals-and-materials


Latest Stories

  • Women's hockey league plans to double salary cap to $1.5M US

    The Premier Hockey Federation is doubling down on women's hockey by announcing plans to increase its salary cap to $1.5 million US per team for the 2023-24 season in an aggressive bid to deepen its talent pool by offering players an opportunity to earn a living wage. The increase, announced Wednesday morning, will double each team's current cap of $750,000 this season, and is part of an overall $25 million, three-year commitment approved by the league's board of governors 11 months ago. The PHF

  • Jets QB White refuses to wilt in painful 20-12 loss to Bills

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Mike White took one hit after another and kept coming back in refusing to leave the field until after the final whistle, when the Jets quarterback — with cell phone in hand — finally boarded an ambulance for what the team said was a precautionary trip to the hospital. Before that, White continued impressing coach Robert Saleh and his teammates by gritting through the pain of injured ribs until his final pass attempt was batted down by Buffalo's A.J. Epenesa in the final

  • At 41, Craig Anderson is doing what few goalies have done in NHL history

    At 41-years-old, Craig Anderson is defying Father Time with strong play for the Buffalo Sabres. But how does he stack up with other goalies that starred over the age of 40 in NHL history?

  • Falcons release RB Williams after injury-shortened season

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday released running back Damien Williams, the veteran who never returned after a rib injury in his first game with the team. The release of Williams came one day after coach Arthur Smith announced rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder will start in Sunday's game at New Orleans. Marcus Mariota has been benched, leaving his status for the remainder of the season uncertain. Smith said the switch to Ridder was performance based, but added Mariota is

  • Steelers' Pickett exits, returns, then placed in protocol

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said he didn't know “the details regarding the sequence” that led to rookie quarterback Kenny Picket initially being cleared to play before being put into concussion protocol during a 16-14 loss to Baltimore on Sunday. Pickett was shaken up after getting sacked by Baltimore linebacker Roquan Smith at the end of Pittsburgh's first drive. He was evaluated by medical personnel and cleared to return, playing one more series before being ruled o

  • Reports: Blue Jays agree to deal with right-hander Chris Bassitt pending physical

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to a deal with right-hander Chris Bassitt pending a physical, according to multiple media reports. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported the deal to be worth US$63 million over three years. The 33-year-old is an imposing figure on the mound at six-foot-five and 220 pounds. Bassitt has a 46-34 record with a 3.45 earned-run average, 671 strikeouts and 228 walks in 737 1/3 innings pitched with the Chicago White Sox, Oakland and the New York Mets. He was 15-9 with a

  • Meek Mill goes deep for Philly kids caught in justice system

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Raised in the Philly hood, Meek Mill never attended an Eagles game growing up, much less tossed footballs inside the team’s practice facility. Given the chance to show off his arm, the 35-year-old rapper and philanthropist lined up some area kids and had them go deep on the same field where the best team in the NFL trains. Meek Mill short-armed a wobbly pass that sailed about 20 yards and was hauled in by a kid to resounding cheers. Let’s just say Jalen Hurts’ job is safe. "H

  • Rantanen scores 3rd in OT, Avalanche rally past Blues 3-2

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored in the final seconds of regulation and the first minute of overtime to complete his fifth career hat trick and give the Colorado Avalanche a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Sunday. “We’re missing a lot of guys, a lot of veteran guys, especially up front,” Rantanen said. “I try to do my best, and even little bit more, in this situation. We need a lot to win games, and tonight was one of those.” Rantanen's second goal of the game came with nine seconds le

  • Purdy, 49ers topple Seahawks 21-13, win NFC West

    SEATTLE (AP) — Rookie Brock Purdy a pair of touchdown passes to George Kittle, and the San Francisco 49ers won their first NFC West title since 2019, beating the Seattle Seahawks 21-13 on Thursday night. Despite using their third starting quarterback this season, the 49ers (10-4) continued to show they might be the class of the NFC alongside Philadelphia. San Francisco won its seventh straight, using its stifling defense to frustrate Seattle into countless mistakes. The Niners got a handful of b

  • Canucks reportedly looking to trade Bo Horvat amid stalled contract talks

    It's looking more and more like captain Bo Horvat's time with the Vancouver Canucks is nearing the end.

  • Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury wins dual moguls gold in Sweden

    Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury won the dual moguls final at a World Cup event in Idre Fjäll, Sweden, on Sunday, a day after taking silver in moguls. The 30-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., captured the gold medal by scoring 19.00 in the final, beating Swedish freestyler Filip Gravenfors, who posted a score of 16.00. The Swede beat Kingsbury to the finish line, but the judges awarded the Canadian more points. "[Gravenfors is] really fast. Filip really challenged me. I did well in the middle section

  • Jets move Wilson up to No. 2 QB, still expect White to start

    FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson is moving up on the New York Jets' quarterback depth chart this week. Coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday the benched former starter is being promoted from No. 3 to the backup behind current starter Mike White, who is dealing with a rib injury but is expected to make his fourth straight start Sunday against the Detroit Lions. “Zach's been doing a great job,” Saleh said. “He has been deliberate in his approach over the last three weeks. He's been holding h

  • Kuzmenko, Martin lead Canucks to 4-3 shootout win over Flames

    CALGARY — Andrei Kuzmenko scored the lone goal, Spencer Martin stopped all three shots he faced in the shootout and the Vancouver Canucks made it six straight road wins on Wednesday night with a 4-3 victory over the Calgary Flames. Bo Horvat, Conor Garland and Sheldon Dries scored in regulation for Vancouver (13-13-3). Martin made 35 saves between regulation and overtime, improving to 9-3-1. Mikael Backlund, Andrew Mangiapane and Trevor Lewis replied for Calgary (13-11-6). The Flames fell to 6-1

  • Flames defenceman Chris Tanev leaves game after taking shot to head

    MONTREAL — Flames defenceman Chris Tanev was helped off the ice after taking a slap shot to the head in the second period of Calgary's 2-1 shootout loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Monday. During a 5-on-3 penalty kill, Tanev attempted to block a slap shot from Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki. The shot hit Tanev in the side of his head and the he fell on the ice as the Bell Centre crowd fell silent. "It's tough, I mean, he doesn't stay down very often," said Calgary goaltender Jacob Markstrom. "So

  • Report: NHL looking to add more rivalry games with changes to schedule

    We may be seeing the Battle of Alberta a lot more often as soon as next season as the NHL reportedly explores changes to its scheduling format.

  • AP source: Pistons' Cunningham to have season-ending surgery

    Detroit guard Cade Cunningham is planning to have season-ending surgery to repair his left shin, a person with knowledge of the situation said Monday. The No. 1 pick in the 2021 draft is expected to be ready for the start of training camp next season, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither Cunningham nor the team announced the plans for surgery publicly. ESPN first reported that Cunningham would be having the season-ending procedure. Cunningh

  • Proud despite their team's loss, Morocco soccer fans once again fill Montreal streets

    Sitting amid raucous cheering, chanting and drumming inside a cafe in Montreal's Little Maghreb neighbourhood before the Morocco-France soccer game Wednesday, Ilyas Bajji said he felt right at home. The 32-year-old civil engineer took the afternoon off for the game — but also to unwind in its aftermath. "I feel euphoric. It's a historic event. Everyone is on a cloud," said Bajji, who grew up in northern Tangier and moved to Quebec in 2009. "To be in this cafe on Jean-Talon [Boulevard], I really

  • Canada finalizes world juniors roster with some NHL adds, surprising cuts

    Shane Wright, Connor Bedard, Adam Fantilli and others highlight a stacked Canadian world juniors squad looking to defend gold on home soil.

  • Patriots rally for 27-13 win over Cardinals, Murray hurt

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Mac Jones threw for 235 yards, Raekwon McMillan had a crucial fumble return for a touchdown and the New England Patriots rallied for a 27-13 win on Monday night over the Arizona Cardinals, who lost starting quarterback Kyler Murray in the first quarter to a potentially serious knee injury. New England trailed 13-10 at the break but tied the game at 13-all early in the third quarter after a short field goal. The Patriots got their game-changing play and a 20-13 lead later i

  • Gaudreau OT goal lifts Blue Jackets over Kings 6-5

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Johnny Gaudreau scored 40 seconds into overtime and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Los Angeles Kings 6-5 Sunday night for their second straight win. Jack Roslovic had two goals and two assists, Patrik Laine had a goal and two assists, and Boone Jenner and rookie Kirill Marchenko also scored for the Blue Jackets. Gaudreau and Vladislav Gavrikov each had two assists and Elvis Merzlikins stopped 33 shots. Anze Kopitar scored twice, and Blake Lizotte, Jaret Anderson-Dolan a