11 Black-owned businesses that are running incredible sales

For Black History Month, there are all kinds of ways you can celebrate, but one of the most meaningful is to put your dollars where it counts and support Black-owned businesses. Throughout February, not only can you shop these dynamic brands in beauty, jewelry and more, you can save extra money, too, as several are running major sales.

From discounts on haircare to runway-worthy fashion, the best sales to shop at Black-owned retailers this month can help you directly support the Black community and feel good about the investments that you're making, too. Here are 12 brands running discounts right now that are absolutely worth checking out.

The best sales to shop at Black-owned businesses

1. 30% off: Healthy hair kits at Briogeo Hair

Nourish, pamper and hydrate each strand, thanks to Briogeo.

Company founder Nancy Twine started Briogeo Hair in her East Village, New York, studio apartment, and now the brand—which offers texture-specific products for natural and curly hair—is one of the most popular Black-owned businesses around. Formulated without any traces of sulfates, silicones, parabens or other potentially harmful ingredients, these products have become customer favorites, specifically when it comes to dry shampoo. For a limited time, you can save up to 30% on the company's healthy hair kits, plus, you'll get free samples and free shipping on orders of $60 or more.

2. Sitewide sale: Save on bras and undergarments at Savage x Fenty

Comfort meets style with Rihanna's body-inclusive Savage x Fenty brand.

With sizes ranging from XS to 3X and up to 32DD for bras, Rihanna's much-loved Savage x Fenty line, which is co-owned by Techstyle Fashion Group, is one of the best destinations for lingerie if you're looking for body-inclusive sizing. To shop Savage x Fenty directly, you'LL have to subscribe to it—the service costs $49.95 per month—in addition to whatever purchases you make. Currently, there's a 50% off sitewide sale at Savage x Fenty proper for new members, however, to help cut down on your costs. Additionally, you can stock up on bras and/or bralettes, with two, regularly singularly priced from $24.95 and up, going for $29.

3. 25% off: This highly rate card game of CultureTags

CultureTags brings culture and fun to family game night—and now it's on sale.

Looking for the perfect family card game? That's what creator Eunique Jones Gibson had in mind with CultureTags, an adult game designed for those who love to guess the meaning of acronyms. This playful pick, which includes card categories such as Black Twitter, Songs, Lyrics and more, is originally priced at $25 at Target, but drops to $18.75 for 25% off. With a 4.9-star rating at Target, shoppers rave that it's a blast. "Great game to play in-person or online," wrote one customer. "There are categories for people of all ages to enjoy. It has provided us with lots of laughs via Zoom sessions during the pandemic."

4. 10% off: These statement-making earrings from AlchemyJewelryUS

These door-knocker earrings are a statement-maker.

Based out of Harlem, New York, AlchemyJewelryUS is an Etsy shop founded by designer Penn Diaz that offers a variety of show-stopping earrings, any one of which could add some much-needed vivaciousness to your ensemble. The store is currently offering a 10% off sale, with discounted prices starting from $27. For instance, you could grab these Azraa brass and animal print acetate clip-on earrings, originally $35, on sale for $31.50, to net that sweet 10% off price drop. "Love it! [The earrings are] very light," wrote one Etsy shopper of the site. "[The package] came relatively quickly considering USPS delays. Love supporting a Black-owned business."

5. 10% off: These rejuvenating skincare products from Journelle Naturelle

These turmeric scrubs are super popular at Journee Naturelle—and now they're on sale.

Journee Naturelle was born in 2018 of founder Amyette Bridges' desire to make soaps derived from natural ingredients. Since then, this up-and-coming brand—which you can shop at Etsy—has expanded to include body scrubs, body butter and plenty of other items. For a limited time, you can save 10% on some of the company's popular turmeric-based skincare products, including a turmeric body scrub and turmeric and lemon body wash. As an antibacterial agent, turmeric (which both the aforementioned products contain) may be a great ingredient to shop for in beauty products if you're looking to restore skin's glow, as it's packed with vitamin E. Originally priced from $15, the body wash is on sale starting from $13.50 for 10% in savings, while the scrub—initially available from $17—is on sale from $15.30, also for 10% off.

6. Up to 80% off: Chic clothing from Lemlem

Shop and save up to 80% on select fashions from Lemlem.

With lemlem, creator Liya Kebede has helped to amplify the exquisite work of African artisans. The brand—which donates 5% of its proceeds through the lemlem Foundation—offers a variety of stunning clothing and home goods that preserve the centuries-old weaving techniques used in Kebede's native Ethiopia. If you head to the retailer's sale section, you can save on tops, rompers, shorts and more, with prices starting at $65. For instance, you can grab this Taytu ruched crop top, originally $235, on sale for $75, for $160 in savings.

7. Save up to 50%: Stunning shoes from Aminah Abdul Jillil

These fanciful sandals could be a stunning addition to your wardrobe.

Aminah Abdul Jillil used to be a dancer—she performed with Britney Spears, Janet Jackson and in Cirque du Soleil—and her work with the shoe brand that bears her name reflects that creative background. Her chic, designer footwear runs the gamut from fearsome thigh-highs to open-toe heels you’ll just want to shimmy and shake in all night long, and right now you can save up to 50% on a variety of them for the store’s New Year’s sale, with prices starting at $199. For instance, you could snag the fanciful Ballerina Sandal, originally $285, on sale for $242.25, so you’ll save about $43. Even better, you can choose from blue, pink or purple.

8. Sale prices starting at $7: Save on top-rated makeup at Juvia’s Place

You can snag some of the most popular eyeshadow palettes at Juvia's Place on sale.

Nigerian-born founder Chichi Eburu developed Juvia’s Place in 2016 after struggling to find makeup suited for her deep skin tone. Whether you’re searching for a bold lip or you’re ready to bring some serious vixen moves to your eye-makeup game, her brand's resulting cosmetics could be a great investment. Right now, you can save big on some of its bestsellers, too: In addition to the 25% you’ll save when you buy any three or more lipsticks and enter coupon code MORELIP at checkout, you can get big discounts on select sale finds. For example, you can pick up this 4.4-star rated The Taupes eyeshadow palette, originally $14, on sale for $7, so you’ll be getting 50% off. “The colors are much more compatible with our skin tones. Don't have to blend it or give away,” wrote one Juvia’s Place shopper.

9. 18% off: These wool dryer balls from LooHoo

Soften fabrics naturally with these wool dryer balls from LooHoo.

While we haven't tested the brand's wool dryer balls just yet, LooHoo, which offers a variety of them, has a 4.2-star rating from Amazon shoppers, with one noting that they've cut their drying time "by half." Founder Cyndi Prince developed the company in an effort to create non-toxic products for around the house. Not only that, but since its inception in 2010, this Maine-based brand has used 100% domestic wool in order to support American sheep farmers. Right now, you can grab a bundle of four three-packs, originally $120, for a steal at $98, so you'll save 18%. You can also choose from three varieties: naturals, assorted colors and color and naturals.

10. Up to 30% off: Haircare and skincare items from Carol's Daughter

Beautiful and healthy hair and skin are just a few clicks away when you order from Carol's Daughter.

Inspired by her mother, Carol, founder Lisa Price began whipping up Carol's Daughter products in 1993 out of her Brooklyn, New York, kitchen. In the years since, the brand has become popular among shoppers seeking natural skincare and haircare. For a limited time, you can save up to 30% on select last call products, with prices starting as low as $2.39. For example, you can get the 4.1-star rated Sacred Tiare leave-in conditioner, originally $10.99, on sale for $8.79, so you'll be saving 20%. Formulated to smooth out frizz and strengthen strands, this detangling blend is a hit with Carol's Daughter shoppers, with one noting: "I have just moderately wavy hair with coarse texture. This conditioner has been wonderful in keeping my hair looking not frizzy with just the right amount of volume."

11. Less than $20: Intimates and more at Ruby Love

Ruby Love makes popular period underwear and right now you can get top-rated items on sale.

Ruby Love was founded in 2015 by CEO Crystal Etienne in an effort to create hygienic underwear that'll help make it easier for those who menstruate to manage that time of the month with greater comfort. Right now, you can save a little extra on the brand's leak-protective bottoms, swimsuits and more by perusing the sale section. For example, you can get these Ruby Love bikini undergarments originally priced from $19.99, from $17.99.

While we haven't tested the Bikini before, we've tried the Hipster, and had mixed feelings. We enjoyed that it had a movable mesh layer that could be used to hold reusable pads (the Bikinis have this, too). However, it did not provide total leak protection, placing fourth to last in our lab tests with regard to absorption. Nevertheless, this is a chance to save big and experience the brand for yourself, so it' worth a go.

